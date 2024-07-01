Statement by the Prime Minister on Canada Day

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, at the moment issued the next assertion on Canada Day:

“Blissful Canada Day!

“Irrespective of the place you’re at the moment, I hope you’re celebrating the unbelievable folks, the land, and the story that’s Canada. It’s a narrative that started greater than 157 years in the past – with Indigenous Peoples who’ve referred to as this land house since time immemorial.

“It’s a narrative of sacrifice. When Canadian troopers stormed the seashores of Normandy, they knew they had been risking their lives. However freedom – even for these throughout an ocean, even for generations of individuals they’d by no means meet – was value combating for.

“It’s a narrative that features injustices, ones that we’re confronting on our path of reconciliation. It’s a narrative of studying – studying that we’re stronger not despite our variations, however due to them.

“And it’s a narrative that’s nonetheless being written, by unbelievable Canadians who step up for his or her neighborhood and nation. From the employees and volunteers who cared for our most susceptible in the course of the pandemic, to the courageous first responders who, proper now, race towards hazard to guard properties from wildfires, to the members of the Canadian Armed Forces who stand on the frontlines, defending democracy and freedom.

“Collectively, let’s hold enhancing this unbelievable place all of us name house. Let’s make our communities extra vibrant, dynamic, and inclusive. Let’s break obstacles and create alternative for everybody. Let’s construct a future the place each era has a good shot, regardless of who you’re, the place you come from, the way you pray, or who you’re keen on. And let’s work collectively to fulfil the promise of this nation – a promise of peace, freedom, prosperity, and equity.

“On this Canada Day, let’s have fun the whole lot we’ve got achieved collectively and reaffirm our work to make Canada even higher.”