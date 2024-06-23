Stateline athletes get front row seat for Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever game

ROCKFORD, Sick. (WIFR) – The rivalry between WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is without doubt one of the greatest tales within the sports activities world proper now — and Stateline athletes could have a entrance row seat as the 2 sq. off on the Wintrust this Sunday in Chicago. The Lightning are internet hosting an all-star recreation on the Wintrust this Sunday, with not too long ago graduated women basketball gamers taking the court docket after the Fever and Sky recreation.

“I’m tremendous excited,” Belvidere North graduate Brooke Bottcher stated. “It’s an honor to share this expertise and play on the court docket after Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.”

“I’m tremendous excited to go to my first WNBA recreation,” Guilford graduate DeNiya Gary stated. “I’m able to see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese go at it once more.”

The Lightning have gathered among the prime expertise within the space for the sport, right here’s a take a look at the 2 rosters.

Crew Blue:

Jaden Szymonik

Whitney Sullivan

Mya Janssen

Carley Adams

Lauren Mellentine

Mekaeyana Walker-Citadel

Madylin Dipiazza

Allyson Niedfeldt

Hannah Borge

Brooke Bottcher

Kaylee Banks

Jordan Johnston

Alyssa Fulton

Reagan McCallips

Mya Engelkes

Jasmyn London

Crew White:

Lily Esparza

Kaitlin Park

Mya VanEtten

Taelor Paulsen

Tamara Blackmon

DeNiya Gary

Anna Palmer

Olivia Robinson

Alayna Petalber

Kaylee Harter

Cortlyn Hefty

Payten Turley

Hanna Morgan

Megan Holder

Paige Stovall

Reese Erdahl

The all-star recreation is about to tip-off at 5:30.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.