Stateline athletes get front row seat for Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever game

ROCKFORD, Sick. (WIFR) – The rivalry between WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is without doubt one of the greatest tales within the sports activities world proper now — and Stateline athletes could have a entrance row seat as the 2 sq. off on the Wintrust this Sunday in Chicago. The Lightning are internet hosting an all-star recreation on the Wintrust this Sunday, with not too long ago graduated women basketball gamers taking the court docket after the Fever and Sky recreation.
“I’m tremendous excited,” Belvidere North graduate Brooke Bottcher stated. “It’s an honor to share this expertise and play on the court docket after Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.”
“I’m tremendous excited to go to my first WNBA recreation,” Guilford graduate DeNiya Gary stated. “I’m able to see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese go at it once more.”
The Lightning have gathered among the prime expertise within the space for the sport, right here’s a take a look at the 2 rosters.
Crew Blue:
- Jaden Szymonik
- Whitney Sullivan
- Mya Janssen
- Carley Adams
- Lauren Mellentine
- Mekaeyana Walker-Citadel
- Madylin Dipiazza
- Allyson Niedfeldt
- Hannah Borge
- Brooke Bottcher
- Kaylee Banks
- Jordan Johnston
- Alyssa Fulton
- Reagan McCallips
- Mya Engelkes
- Jasmyn London
Crew White:
- Lily Esparza
- Kaitlin Park
- Mya VanEtten
- Taelor Paulsen
- Tamara Blackmon
- DeNiya Gary
- Anna Palmer
- Olivia Robinson
- Alayna Petalber
- Kaylee Harter
- Cortlyn Hefty
- Payten Turley
- Hanna Morgan
- Megan Holder
- Paige Stovall
- Reese Erdahl
The all-star recreation is about to tip-off at 5:30.
