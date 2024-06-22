State Rep. Neil Friske released from jail

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — State Rep. Neil Friske has been launched from jail in Lansing.

Friske was arrested early Thursday morning after Lansing Police obtained a report of a person with a gun and doable pictures fired and a doable sexual assault, in accordance with the Ingham County Prosecuting Lawyer.

On Friday, June 21, the Ingham County Prosecuting Lawyer despatched this assertion:

The Lansing Police Division responded to an incident on June nineteenth for a report of a male with a gun, in addition to doable pictures that have been fired. In the course of the course of the preliminary investigation, legislation enforcement officers discovered of a doable sexual assault of an grownup feminine they usually arrested a 62-year outdated male, Kornelius Friske,” Ingham County Prosecuting Lawyer John J. Dewane stated. “The Lansing Police Division submitted a warrant request to our workplace on June 21, 2024, after a overview of the preliminary investigation, I’ve requested the Lansing Police Division to proceed their investigation. Our workplace will proceed to work in coordination with legislation enforcement on this matter.

Lansing Police Public Data Director Jordan Gulkis, officers have been despatched to the 2100 block of Forest Street in Lansing for a report of a male with a gun, in addition to doable pictures that have been fired.

Gulkis stated that officers rapidly responded and that the “accused was arrested for a felony-level offense.”

That man was later recognized as State Rep Neil Friske.