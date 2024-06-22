State Rep. Neil Friske accused of sexual assault, gun allegations, released with no charges

article

State lawmaker Neil Friske, who’s a Republican that represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties in northern Michigan, was taken into custody by Lansing Police Thursday and launched at some point later.

In accordance with state police data, police requested the prosecutor to file three felony costs of 1 depend of felony sexual assault, one depend of felony assault excluding sexual, and one depend of felony weapons. Friske has been launched with out costs for now because the investigation continues.

Friske’s marketing campaign launched an announcement on Friday saying he stays in good spirits and thanking his supporters.

“As an investigation continues, we’re assured that he and his authorized crew will be capable of present his innocence in opposition to any trumped up costs.

“Within the meantime, we’re shifting ahead in our marketing campaign for his re-election with the upcoming August sixth Major race proper across the nook. We anticipate the full-wrath of the establishment-machine pouring each useful resource they’ve into this race with a view to take-down Rep. Friske, and set up their pawn. With Friske’s 100% conservative voting report, all they will do is lie and smear. We all know the folks of the 107th will see proper via it, identical to they did in 2022.”

Further data from Lansing police embody that officers had been dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Rd for a report of a male with a gun, in addition to potential pictures that had been fired.

Regulation enforcement responded shortly and made contact with all events concerned. Friske was taken into custody for a “felony-level offense.”