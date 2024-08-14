State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increased BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Holdings: SEC Filing

The State of Wisconsin Funding Board (SWIB) has elevated its funding in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Belief (IBIT), in keeping with a brand new SEC submitting right now, as first reported on X by MacroScope.

In an SEC submitting right now, the State of Wisconsin Funding Board reported proudly owning 2,898,051 shares of the iShares Bitcoin Belief as of June 30 (valued at $98.9 million as of that date). This is a rise from the two,450,400 shares that Wisconsin beforehand reported in Might.… — MacroScope (@MacroScope17) August 14, 2024

As of June 30, the board owns 2,898,051 shares, valued at $98.9 million. This marks a considerable improve of 447,651 shares from the two,450,400 shares reported in Might. Notably, the submitting additionally revealed that the board not holds any place within the Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC), a change from Might when it reported holding 1,013,000 shares.

Earlier this 12 months in Might, SWIB grew to become the primary state pension to purchase spot Bitcoin ETFs, signaling a one other huge milestone within the integration of Bitcoin into conventional funding portfolios. The board’s determination to extend its funding in IBIT highlights a rising choice for direct Bitcoin publicity by way of spot ETFs, reflecting broader institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

Regardless of the current downward value motion in Bitcoin, cash continues to pour into the spot Bitcoin ETFs, with a complete mixed influx of $243.06 million since July 24.