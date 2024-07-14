Starting XI & Lineup Notes

Date: July 13, 2024

Venue: Pink Bull Area; Harrison, N.J.

Broadcast: TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock

Official Kickoff Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

Beginning XI vs. Mexico: 1-Alyssa Naeher (Capt.); 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan, 11-Sophia Smith 12-Tierna Davidson, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey

Out there Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 7-Crystal Dunn, 8-Lynn Williams, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Jaedyn Shaw, 18-Casey Murphy, 19-Hal Hershfelt, 20-Croix Bethune, 21-Emily Sams, 22-Jane Campbell

GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW