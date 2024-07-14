Starting XI & Lineup Notes

Date: July 13, 2024
Venue: Pink Bull Area; Harrison, N.J.
Broadcast: TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock
Official Kickoff Time: 3:37 p.m. ET
Beginning XI vs. Mexico: 1-Alyssa Naeher (Capt.); 2-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Trinity Rodman, 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsey Horan, 11-Sophia Smith 12-Tierna Davidson, 13-Jenna Nighswonger, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Sam Coffey
Out there Subs: 3-Korbin Albert, 6-Casey Krueger, 7-Crystal Dunn, 8-Lynn Williams, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Jaedyn Shaw, 18-Casey Murphy, 19-Hal Hershfelt, 20-Croix Bethune, 21-Emily Sams, 22-Jane Campbell
GAME NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- USWNT Beginning XI Cap Numbers (Together with this match): Horan (149), Naeher (105), Lavelle (101), Swanson (93), Davidson (59), Fox (50), Smith (49), Rodman (39), Girma (33), Coffey (18), Nighswonger (10)
- The lineup averages 26.6 years of age and 63 caps per participant.
- Seven gamers on this beginning lineup began towards Mexico on Feb. 26 in Carson, Calif. within the Concacaf W Gold Cup group stage finale: Naeher, Fox, Horan, Coffey, Lavelle, Smith and Rodman.
- Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will captain the U.S. for the second time in her profession as she makes her a hundred and fifth worldwide look. Naeher, who might be making her first look for the USWNT since her heroic exhibiting within the 2024 SheBelieves Cup ultimate, might be honored previous to the match for her one centesimal cap, which she earned on March 3 within the quarterfinal of the Concacaf W Gold Cup towards Colombia. The Connecticut native might be heading to her third Olympics and sixth consecutive world championship with the USWNT.
- Emily Fox will earn her fiftieth cap for the USWNT as she makes her eighth begin of 2024. Fox, who ranks third on the workforce in whole minutes performed this yr, is the 67th participant in USWNT historical past to achieve 50 caps. At 26 years, 5 days outdated, she is the second-youngest defender to achieve 50 caps within the final decade, trailing solely Tierna Davidson.
- Reigning U.S. Soccer Feminine Participant of the Yr Naomi Girma will earn her thirty third cap as she makes her seventh look, all of them begins, for the USWNT this yr. Girma is one in all 9 first-time Olympians on this roster and heads to her second world championship occasion following a breakout efficiency on the 2023 FIFA Ladies’s World Cup.
- Trinity Rodman is ready to earn her thirty ninth cap as she makes her eighth begin and eleventh look total for the USWNT in 2024. Rodman, who might be making her twenty ninth consecutive look for the USA – the longest streak by any USWNT participant since 2020, is tied for the workforce lead with three assists this yr and tallied an help on Sophia Smith’s aim towards Korea Republic her final day trip.
- Mallory Swanson, who enters the worldwide window having scored in every of her final 4 video games for the Chicago Pink Stars, will make her third begin and fifth look for the USWNT in 2024 as she earns her 93rd cap. Swanson has scored in every of her final three matches with the USWNT at Pink Bull Area, together with the game-winning aim towards Germany in November 2022, which marked the beginning of a exceptional six-game scoring streak. She has three objectives in 5 profession matches towards Mexico, discovering the again of the online in three of her final 4 outings towards La Tri.
- Lindsey Horan will make her team-leading tenth begin of 2024 as she earns her 149th cap for the USWNT. Probably the most-capped participant on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Ladies’s Soccer Group and a three-time Olympian, Horan has six aim contributions (two objectives, 4 assists) towards Mexico, essentially the most aim contributions towards any opponent in her USWNT profession.
- Sophia Smith will make her forty ninth worldwide look as she makes her fifth begin – and eleventh look total – for the USWNT this yr. The reigning NWSL Golden Boot winner, Smith has a aim contribution in every of her final three video games for the USWNT, tied for the longest such streak of her worldwide profession. She has three objectives and one help within the final three outings and has 4 objectives whole on the yr, tied with Lindsey Horan for second on the workforce.
- Tierna Davidson will earn her 59th cap as she makes hereighth look – all of them begins – of 2024. Davidson had began six consecutive matches – and performed all however half-hour throughout that span – earlier than getting a well-deserved relaxation for the USA’s June 4 match towards Korea Republic. Whereas solely 25-years-old, Davidson might be heading to her third world championship with the USWNT, serving to the USA to bronze on the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2019 World Cup title.
- The least-capped participant on the ultimate Olympic roster, Jenna Nighswonger will earn her tenth cap as she makes her eighth profession begin and seventh of 2024. The 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Yr with NJ/NY Gotham FC, Nighswonger earned her first call-up to the USWNT in November and might be heading to her first world championship.
- Recent off incomes her one centesimal cap in Minnesota, Rose Lavelle will make her one hundred and first worldwide look and her fifth begin of 2024. Lavelle, who’s coming off objectives in back-to-back video games for NJ/NY Gotham FC, is tied for the workforce lead with three assists this yr.
- Sleepy Hole, New York native Sam Coffey will make her ninth begin of 2024, trailing solely Lindsey Horan for essentially the most on the workforce in 2024. Coffey, who was named to her first world championship roster at any stage, is ready to earn her 18th cap for the USWNT and make her eleventh profession begin.