Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday’s Cup race

Kyle Larson is on the pole for the second 12 months of the NASCAR Chicago Avenue Race’s Grant Park 165. Larson dueled road race professional Shane van Gisbergen throughout Saturday’s Xfinity race, which was gained by van Gisbergen. Larson was third, behind Ty Gibbs.
Final 12 months’s inaugural Chicago Avenue Race was gained by van Gisbergen.
Here is the complete beginning lineup for Sunday’s Grant Park 165.
NASCAR Chicago Avenue Race TV schedule, begin time for Grant Park 165
Inexperienced Flag Time: Approx. 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, July, 7
Monitor: Chicago Avenue course (2.2-mile road course with 12 turns) in Chicago
Size: 75 laps, 165 miles
Phases: 20 laps, 25 laps, 30 laps
TV protection: NBC
Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FUBO (free trial out there); NBC Sports activities app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
Chicago Avenue Race beginning lineup
Row 1
1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 2
3. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford
4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 4
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 5
9. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Row 6
11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota
Row 7
13. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
16. Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Row 9
17. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Penske Racing Ford
18. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports
Row 10
19. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Penske Racing Ford
22. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 12
23. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
24. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 13
25. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota
26. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford
Row 14
27. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 15
29. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart Haas Racing Ford
30. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wooden Brothers Racing Ford
32. Joey Logano, No. 22 Penske Racing Ford
Row 17
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Ford
34. Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 19
37. AJ Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
38. Joey Hand, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
Row 20
39. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Energy Supply Ford
40. Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing Ford