Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday’s Cup race

Kyle Larson is on the pole for the second 12 months of the NASCAR Chicago Avenue Race’s Grant Park 165. Larson dueled road race professional Shane van Gisbergen throughout Saturday’s Xfinity race, which was gained by van Gisbergen. Larson was third, behind Ty Gibbs.

Final 12 months’s inaugural Chicago Avenue Race was gained by van Gisbergen.

Here is the complete beginning lineup for Sunday’s Grant Park 165.

NASCAR Chicago Avenue Race TV schedule, begin time for Grant Park 165

Inexperienced Flag Time: Approx. 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, July, 7

Monitor: Chicago Avenue course (2.2-mile road course with 12 turns) in Chicago

Size: 75 laps, 165 miles

Phases: 20 laps, 25 laps, 30 laps

TV protection: NBC

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial out there); NBC Sports activities app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

Chicago Avenue Race beginning lineup

Row 1

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 2

3. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 3

5. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Row 6

11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota

Row 7

13. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

16. Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Row 9

17. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Penske Racing Ford

18. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports

Row 10

19. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Penske Racing Ford

22. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 12

23. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

24. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 13

25. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota

26. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford

Row 14

27. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 15

29. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart Haas Racing Ford

30. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wooden Brothers Racing Ford

32. Joey Logano, No. 22 Penske Racing Ford

Row 17

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Ford

34. Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 19

37. AJ Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

38. Joey Hand, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Row 20

39. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Energy Supply Ford

40. Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing Ford