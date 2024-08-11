Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday’s Cup race

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for Sunday’s Prepare dinner Out 400 NASCAR Cup Collection race at Richmond Raceway.

Hamlin was the slowest of the ten vehicles that superior to the second spherical of Saturday’s qualifying session however put up a lap that proved tough to beat as most fell off by a number of tenths of a second in comparison with the primary spherical.

The Cup Collection returns from an Olympic break, off for the reason that July 21 race at Indianapolis gained by Kyle Larson.

There are 4 races remaining within the common season heading into Sunday’s race at Richmond.

This is the total beginning lineup for Sunday’s Prepare dinner Out 400.

NASCAR Richmond TV schedule, begin time for Prepare dinner Out 400

Inexperienced Flag Time: Approx. 5 p.m. CT, subsequent Sunday, Aug. 11

Monitor: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) in Richmond, Virginia

Size: 400 laps, 300 miles

Phases: 70 laps, 160 laps, 170 laps

TV protection: USA Community

Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial accessible); NBC Sports activities app (subscription required); NASCAR.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Prepare dinner Out 400 shall be broadcast nationally on USA Community. Streaming choices for the race embrace the NBC Sports activities app and FUBO, which affords a free trial to potential subscribers.

Prepare dinner Out 400 beginning lineup

Row 1

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 2

3. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 4

7. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Joey Logano, No. 22 Group Penske Ford

10. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Group Penske Ford

12. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 7

13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 8

15. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 9

17. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Group Penske Ford

Row 10

19. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford

24. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota

28. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford

Row 15

29. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

30. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wooden Brothers Racing Ford

32. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

34. Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 18

35. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota

36. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Row 19

37. Parker Retzlaff, No. 66 Energy Supply Ford