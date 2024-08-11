Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday’s Cup race

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for Sunday’s Prepare dinner Out 400 NASCAR Cup Collection race at Richmond Raceway.
Hamlin was the slowest of the ten vehicles that superior to the second spherical of Saturday’s qualifying session however put up a lap that proved tough to beat as most fell off by a number of tenths of a second in comparison with the primary spherical.
The Cup Collection returns from an Olympic break, off for the reason that July 21 race at Indianapolis gained by Kyle Larson.
There are 4 races remaining within the common season heading into Sunday’s race at Richmond.
This is the total beginning lineup for Sunday’s Prepare dinner Out 400.
Inexperienced Flag Time: Approx. 5 p.m. CT, subsequent Sunday, Aug. 11
Monitor: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) in Richmond, Virginia
Size: 400 laps, 300 miles
Phases: 70 laps, 160 laps, 170 laps
TV protection: USA Community
Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FUBO (free trial accessible); NBC Sports activities app (subscription required); NASCAR.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
The Prepare dinner Out 400 shall be broadcast nationally on USA Community. Streaming choices for the race embrace the NBC Sports activities app and FUBO, which affords a free trial to potential subscribers.
Prepare dinner Out 400 beginning lineup
Row 1
1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 2
3. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 4
7. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Joey Logano, No. 22 Group Penske Ford
10. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 6
11. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Group Penske Ford
12. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 7
13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 8
15. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 9
17. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Group Penske Ford
Row 10
19. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford
24. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota
28. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Entrance Row Motorsports Ford
Row 15
29. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
30. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wooden Brothers Racing Ford
32. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
34. Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 18
35. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Membership Toyota
36. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Row 19
37. Parker Retzlaff, No. 66 Energy Supply Ford