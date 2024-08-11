Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup race

Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday’s Cup race

by

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for Sunday’s Prepare dinner Out 400 NASCAR Cup Collection race at Richmond Raceway.

Hamlin was the slowest of the ten vehicles that superior to the second spherical of Saturday’s qualifying session however put up a lap that proved tough to beat as most fell off by a number of tenths of a second in comparison with the primary spherical.

The Cup Collection returns from an Olympic break, off for the reason that July 21 race at Indianapolis gained by Kyle Larson.

There are 4 races remaining within the common season heading into Sunday’s race at Richmond.

Leave a Comment