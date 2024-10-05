Starting 5, Oct. 4: NBA preseason tip-off is here

The wait is over … the NBA is again!

After 109 days, the 2024-25 preseason ideas off immediately in Abu Dhabi with a star-studded matchup between the previous two NBA champions (12 ET, NBA TV).

Title Groups Collide: A preseason opener brimming with star energy and championship DNA

Abu Dhabi All-Entry: How Boston & Denver spent the day earlier than Day 1

Starry Evening: The Lakers & Wolves headline two must-see primetime matchups

W Semifinals: A pair of pivotal Sport 3s get underway tonight

The Clark Spark: Contained in the Rookie of the Yr’s historic season

The 2024-25 preseason begins immediately with a loaded three-game slate, led by the long-awaited NBA Abu Dhabi Video games 2024

Plus, the WNBA Playoffs boast two essential Sport 3s in its best-of-five semifinals.

1. CHAMPIONSHIP CULTURES COLLIDE IN ABU DHABI

Did somebody say appointment TV? Effectively, sit again, loosen up and benefit from the present as a result of the 2024-25 NBA preseason is simply hours away, with the Nuggets and Celtics set to sq. off in Abu Dhabi (12 ET, NBA TV).

Friday’s opening matchup doesn’t simply function the previous two title winners, the reigning Kia NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, 2023-24 All-NBA First-Crew member Jayson Tatum and eight whole All-Stars — it spotlights two franchises which have laid the blueprint for constant success.

Over the previous three seasons, no person within the NBA has extra regular-season wins than the Nuggets (158) and Celtics (172), who every used the identical successful system to summit the mountain high in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Homegrown Stars: Each groups discovered superstars within the Draft, with Boston deciding on Jaylen Brown (2016) and Jayson Tatum (2017) in consecutive years, whereas Denver landed Nikola Jokic (2014) and Jamal Murray (2016)

Each groups discovered superstars within the Draft, with Boston deciding on Jaylen Brown (2016) and Jayson Tatum (2017) in consecutive years, whereas Denver landed Nikola Jokic (2014) and Jamal Murray (2016) Proper Function Gamers: The Nuggets then constructed on their basis by drafting Michael Porter Jr. in 2018 and buying Aaron Gordon in 2021. One 12 months later, the C’s added key contributors in Derrick White and Al Horford

The Nuggets then constructed on their basis by drafting Michael Porter Jr. in 2018 and buying Aaron Gordon in 2021. One 12 months later, the C’s added key contributors in Derrick White and Al Horford Lacking Items: After 4 straight Playoff exits, Denver strengthened its rotation by including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun for the 2022-23 season

After 4 straight Playoff exits, Denver strengthened its rotation by including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun for the 2022-23 season One 12 months later, Boston, having reached 5 ECF in seven seasons, bolstered its lineup with Jrue Vacation and Kristaps Porzingis

Boston, having reached 5 ECF in seven seasons, bolstered its lineup with Jrue Vacation and Kristaps Porzingis Persistence Pays Off: In 2023, the Nuggets claimed their first-ever title. One season later, the Celtics hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the primary time since 2008

Though the 2 groups adopted the identical championship recipe, they utilized totally different offseason methods, with Boston operating it again whereas including two younger shooters and Denver retooling to exchange two core vets.

C’s To See: Along with retaining 15 gamers from its title staff — which led the NBA in made 3s final season — Boston added Lonnie Walker IV (38.4 3P% in 2023-24) in free company and drafted Baylor Scheierman (39.0 3P% in NCAA) out of Creighton

Along with retaining 15 gamers from its title staff — which led the NBA in made 3s final season — Boston added Lonnie Walker IV (38.4 3P% in 2023-24) in free company and drafted Baylor Scheierman (39.0 3P% in NCAA) out of Creighton New Nuggets To Watch: However, Denver misplaced Caldwell-Pope (10.1 ppg in 2024-25) and Reggie Jackson (10.2 ppg in 2024-25) in free company this summer season earlier than signing Russell Westbrook (11.1 ppg in 2023-24) and Dario Saric (8.0 ppg in 23-24)

Regardless of the totally different offseason approaches, each Boston and Denver enter 2024-25 with the identical objective, and every of their coaches count on to perform it.

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla: “We need to win a championship each single 12 months … That’s the usual. That’s the expectation.”

“We need to win a championship each single 12 months … That’s the usual. That’s the expectation.” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone: “I look ahead to constructing on what we’ve achieved the final six seasons and successful a championship.”

2. ABU DHABI ALL-ACCESS: THE DAY BEFORE DAY 1

In the future earlier than starting their 2024-25 title quest, each the Celtics and Nuggets took time to present again to the neighborhood in Abu Dhabi.

After Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook and Denver galvanized the subsequent technology of hoopers at Tuesday’s NBA Cares clinic, the Celtics handed alongside their hoops information on Wednesday.

X’s & O’s With JT : Jayson Tatum helps a younger group of ballers work on their handles earlier than breaking down the huddle

Jayson Tatum helps a younger group of ballers work on their handles earlier than breaking down the huddle “It’s nice being on the opposite aspect of the world and seeing how the sport has grown,” mentioned Tatum. “They’re excited that we’re right here and we’re excited to be right here.”

Exterior the sector, the Nuggets teamed up with pupil volunteers for a ‘Nurdle Hunt’ at Jumeirah Seaside, serving to to assemble and take away ‘nurdles’ — small plastic pellets used within the manufacturing of plastic that may discover their approach into the ocean.

Can’t Cease Coach Malone: Michael Malone won’t ever flip off his aggressive aspect, even when main ‘Crew 2’ in a pleasant competitors of Nurdle looking

Then, Denver locked in for a ultimate follow and media session, the place veteran massive man DeAndre Jordan took on a enjoyable problem — making an attempt to unscramble his 17 Media Day headshots.

3. STARRY NIGHT: MORE PRESEASON HOOPS AWAIT

The motion doesn’t cease after the preseason opener in Abu Dhabi. Friday options two extra matchups to get the preseason going because the New Zealand Breakers tackle the Jazz earlier than the T-Wolves face the Lakers.

New Zealand Breakers at Jazz (9 ET, NBA League Go): How will among the best groups in Australia’s Nationwide Basketball League (NBL) fare towards Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz?

The Latest Historical past: 2024-25 marks the third straight preseason that includes at the very least one NBL vs. NBA sport, with the NBA main the sequence 5-1

2024-25 marks the third straight preseason that includes at the very least one NBL vs. NBA sport, with the NBA main the sequence 5-1 Spherical 2: Tonight’s assembly will probably be a rematch from final preseason when Utah defeated New Zealand 114-94 behind Markkanen’s 15 factors and 7 boards

Tonight’s assembly will probably be a rematch from final preseason when Utah defeated New Zealand 114-94 behind Markkanen’s 15 factors and 7 boards Gamers To Watch: Three notable 2024 Draft picks are anticipated to go well with up for Utah: Cody Williams (No. 10 choose), the youthful brother of OKC star Jalen Williams; Isaiah Collier (No. 29), a standout guard from USC; and former Duke All-American Kyle Filipowski (No. 32)

Timberwolves at Lakers (10:30 ET, NBA TV): What can we count on when Anthony Edwards and the new-look Wolves face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers, with Bronny James anticipated to make his preseason debut?

Setting The Stage: The Lakers chosen Bronny with the No. 55 choose within the 2024 Draft, making the NBA’s first energetic father-son duo. No father and son pairing has ever performed collectively in an NBA sport

The Lakers chosen Bronny with the No. 55 choose within the 2024 Draft, making the NBA’s first energetic father-son duo. No father and son pairing has ever performed collectively in an NBA sport Measuring Stick: Now coming into his twenty second NBA season, LeBron will look to assist the Lakers bounce again from final 12 months’s first-round Playoff exit and can get an early check tonight towards final 12 months’s Western Convention Finalists

Now coming into his twenty second NBA season, LeBron will look to assist the Lakers bounce again from final 12 months’s first-round Playoff exit and can get an early check tonight towards final 12 months’s Western Convention Finalists New To The Pack: On the opposite aspect, the Wolves will probably be making their first look since buying and selling Karl-Anthony Cities to the Knicks for fellow All-Star Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, whose availability for tonight are unknown

Preseason hoops continues tomorrow in Honolulu, as Stephen Curry and the Warriors make their first outing of the 2024-25 season towards James Harden and the Clippers in a standalone Saturday sport.

Warriors vs. Clippers (7 ET, NBA TV | Honolulu, HI)

Then, Sunday delivers a five-game slate to wrap up the weekend, headlined by the second and ultimate sport from Abu Dhabi and the tenth version of the Canada Collection.

Nuggets vs. Celtics (10 a.m. ET, NBA TV | NBA Abu Dhabi Video games 2024)

(10 a.m. ET, NBA TV | NBA Abu Dhabi Video games 2024) Knicks at Hornets (5 ET, NBA TV)

(5 ET, NBA TV) Wizards vs. Raptors (7:30 ET, NBA League Go | NBA Canada Collection)

(7:30 ET, NBA League Go | NBA Canada Collection) Bucks at Pistons (8 ET, ESPN)

(8 ET, ESPN) Suns at Lakers (9:30 ET, NBA League Go)

4. W SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: A PAIR OF PIVOTAL GAME 3s

Lynx at Solar, 7:30 ET, ESPN2 (Collection Tied 1-1): After splitting the primary two video games in Minnesota, the best-of-five semifinals has shifted to Connecticut for the subsequent two video games.

How Essential Is Sport 3? When a sequence is tied 1-1, the winner of Sport 3 has gone on to win the sequence 58.8% of the time (10-7) with 11 of the 17 sequence going the complete 5 video games

When a sequence is tied 1-1, the winner of Sport 3 has gone on to win the sequence 58.8% of the time (10-7) with 11 of the 17 sequence going the complete 5 video games Lynx Gamers To Watch: Napheesa Collier is averaging a double-double (14 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.5 bpg) however her scoring effectivity is down (33.3% FG, 16.7% 3P). Former Solar Courtney Williams got here up massive in Minnesota’s Sport 2 win; can she repeat that effort in Sport 3?

Napheesa Collier is averaging a double-double (14 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.5 bpg) however her scoring effectivity is down (33.3% FG, 16.7% 3P). Former Solar Courtney Williams got here up massive in Minnesota’s Sport 2 win; can she repeat that effort in Sport 3? Solar Gamers To Watch: Alyssa Thomas (17.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 8 apg, 2.5 spg) and Marina Mabrey (17.5 ppg, 4 3pg) have shared the majority of the scoring load. DeWanna Bonner (13.5 ppg on 28.1% taking pictures) wants seven factors to go Candace Parker for 2nd on the all-time Playoff scoring record

Liberty at Aces, 9:30 ET, ESPN2 (NY Leads 2-0): Can the Liberty avenge their 2023 Finals loss by finishing a sweep of the Aces in 2024? Or will the Aces take step one towards a doubtlessly historic comeback and hold their three-peat hopes alive?

Playoff Historical past: The WNBA has used a best-of-five format within the Finals since 2005 and the Semifinals since 2016. In that point, 18 groups have gone up 2-0 in a sequence – and all 18 have gone on to win the sequence, together with 13 ending in sweeps

The WNBA has used a best-of-five format within the Finals since 2005 and the Semifinals since 2016. In that point, 18 groups have gone up 2-0 in a sequence – and all 18 have gone on to win the sequence, together with 13 ending in sweeps Tables Turned : The final staff to win Sport 3 after being down 2-0 was the Liberty within the 2023 Finals towards the Aces, however Las Vegas gained the sequence in 4 video games

: The final staff to win Sport 3 after being down 2-0 was the Liberty within the 2023 Finals towards the Aces, however Las Vegas gained the sequence in 4 video games Solely One: Within the 2018 Semifinals towards Seattle, Phoenix grew to become the one staff to power a winner-take-all Sport 5 after dropping the primary two video games of the sequence. Can the Aces defend their residence courtroom on Friday and Sunday to affix them?

Within the 2018 Semifinals towards Seattle, Phoenix grew to become the one staff to power a winner-take-all Sport 5 after dropping the primary two video games of the sequence. Can the Aces defend their residence courtroom on Friday and Sunday to affix them? Gamers To Watch: Breanna Stewart (24.5 ppg) and Sabrina Ionescu (22.5 ppg) have mixed for 47 ppg (or 58% of New York’s offense). A’ja Wilson (22.5 ppg, 58.8% taking pictures) is the one Ace taking pictures at the very least 44% within the sequence

5. CLARK NAMED ROY AFTER HISTORIC SEASON

Few gamers have entered the WNBA with extra hype than Caitlin Clark. She was the highest choose within the 2024 WNBA Draft by Indiana following a school profession that noticed her rating extra factors than any participant – males’s or ladies’s – in NCAA Division I basketball historical past.

Not solely did Clark dwell as much as the hype, she exceeded expectations by placing collectively a historic debut WNBA season that culminated with a Kia WNBA Rookie of the Yr Award on Thursday.

Clark appeared in all 40 video games, fueling a seven-win enchancment as Indiana posted its finest document – and made its first Playoff look – in eight seasons

fueling a seven-win enchancment as Indiana posted its finest document – and made its first Playoff look – in eight seasons Elite Firm: Clark joined Candace Parker (the one rookie to win MVP in 2008), Elena Delle Donne (third, 2013), Diana Taurasi (third, 2004) and Tamika Catchings (third, 2002) as the one rookies to complete within the high 5 in MVP voting

The stats are solely a part of the story. Clark, together with ROY runner-up Angel Reese of the Sky, helped spark the WNBA to its most-watched common season in 24 years, highest attendance in 22 years and record-setting digital consumption and merchandise gross sales.

Field Workplace: The Fever noticed a 319% improve in attendance in 2024 and had been a part of three video games to attract at the very least 20,000 followers, together with a single-game document crowd of 20,711 on Sept. 19 towards the Mystics

Clark obtained 66 ROY votes from a nationwide panel of 67 sportswriters and broadcasters. Reese obtained the opposite vote after a record-breaking rookie season of her personal.