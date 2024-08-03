start time, where to watch, channel, live stream

It is time for WWE SummerSlam!

Labeled as WWE’s “Greatest Celebration of the Summer season” the premium reside occasion continues to get larger and larger yearly.

Now in its thirty seventh version, SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday night time ought to comply with swimsuit from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The SummerSlam card consists of seven large matches, six of that are for championships. And the one match and not using a title on the road is WWE’s storyline of the 12 months between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. Their feud has turn out to be extraordinarily private ever since CM Punk was injured within the Royal Rumble in January by the hands of McIntyre. Add Seth Rollins, a former champion who has had his points with each males, because the particular visitor referee and that is doubtless probably the most anticipated match for followers on account of its unpredictability and build-up.

Talking of chaotic, that is precisely what the Undisputed WWE Championship match between champion Cody Rhodes and challenger Solo Sikoa must be when the 2 go toe-to-toe in a Bloodline Guidelines match (a stipulation added on Smackdown final night time). It was simply 4 months in the past at WrestleMania 40 that Rhodes battled a Bloodline member in any such match. And that match was as wild as they arrive when Rhodes lastly conquered Bloodline Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to win his first WWE championship.

Who will reign at SummerSlam?

Here is what to learn about the right way to watch SummerSlam from the pre-show to the premium reside occasion to the post-show.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 begin time

SummerSlam begins at 7 p.m. Japanese time (6 p.m. Central) on Saturday, Aug. 3.

SummerSlam TV channel, reside stream

SummerSlam streams reside on Peacock in america and WWE Community in every single place else.

A Peacock premium plan prices $7.99 a month, whereas a premium plus ad-free plan is $13.99 a month. Full subscription particulars right here.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 preshow: begin time

The Countdown to SummerSlam present begins at 4 p.m. Japanese time (3 p.m. Central). The three-hour preshow will embrace the most recent WWE information and evaluation from a panel of consultants, who will give their SummerSlam predictions. Countdown to SummerSlam can even function interviews with a number of wrestlers forward of their matches.

The right way to watch SummerSlam 2024 preshow: TV, reside stream

Countdown to SummerSlam is offered on Peacock in america, on the WWE Community for these internationally and streamed on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Watch under:

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/k5TALLAWgOk/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

WWE post-show: TV, reside stream

WWE will maintain a SummerSlam post-show press convention with interviews from a number of the winners in addition to with WWE Chief Content material Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The press convention will stream reside on Peacock and WWE’s YouTube channel.

Watch under after SummerSlam:

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zfNWo0klaKM/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

WWE SummerSlam tickets

Are you within the Cleveland space and searching for last-minute SummerSlam tickets?

Tickets are nonetheless accessible by way of Ticketmaster. As of late Friday, tickets for SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium are going for as little as $50 within the 500 part and for as excessive as $2,000 for a Golden Ringside Commemorative Chair.

WWE SummerSlam match card

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins because the particular visitor referee

Undisputed WWE Championship Match (Bloodline Guidelines): Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (champion) vs. Gunther

Ladies’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Bron Breakker

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (champion) vs. LA Knight

WWE Ladies’s Championship Match: Bayley (champion) vs. Nia Jax

WWE SummerSlam kickoff present

A number of superstars joined Triple H to formally kick off SummerSlam weekend on Friday in Cleveland.

There was a face-off between McIntyre and Punk, Mami chants for some of the “over” superstars in Rhea Ripley, hometown hero The Miz was doing his job because the host in getting the group hyped, and we even had a Triple H impersonation by the voice of WWE Michael Cole.

The SummerSlam kickoff present was reside streamed on Peacock, WWE’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Watch it right here:

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6aWhHP79e1s/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

LAST WWE PREMIUM LIVE EVENT:WWE Cash within the Financial institution outcomes, highlights