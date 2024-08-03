start time, where to watch, channel, live stream

It is time for WWE SummerSlam!

Labeled as WWE’s “Greatest Celebration of the Summer season” the premium reside occasion continues to get larger and larger yearly.

Now in its thirty seventh version, SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday night time ought to comply with swimsuit from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The SummerSlam card consists of seven large matches, six of that are for championships. And the one match and not using a title on the road is WWE’s storyline of the 12 months between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. Their feud has turn out to be extraordinarily private ever since CM Punk was injured within the Royal Rumble in January by the hands of McIntyre. Add Seth Rollins, a former champion who has had his points with each males, because the particular visitor referee and that is doubtless probably the most anticipated match for followers on account of its unpredictability and build-up.

