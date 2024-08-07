Stars You Didn’t Know Were Related: Jonah Hill, More

Whereas many well-known faces have made a reputation for themselves on their very own, some have stunning familial connections to 1 one other.

Beanie Feldstein, who rose to fame after starring in 2019’s Booksmart, is the youthful sister of Jonah Hill and has incessantly gushed over their sibling bond. She couldn’t assist however rave about her older brother, who even bought a tattoo of her identify amid her Nice White Manner debut in Good day, Dolly.

“Oh, my God, I imply, he’s my greatest good friend on this planet, so I’m all the time excited for him,” Feldstein informed Us Weekly and different reporters in January 2020.

The appearing siblings are hardly the one celebrities with stunning connections. Legendary Immediately meteorologist Al Roker shares widespread ancestors with Lenny Kravitz, which they mentioned throughout a September 2011 look on the morning present.

Scroll all the way down to see how a few of the greatest Hollywood stars —from Madonna to Hillary Clinton — are associated: