Stars Who Have Channeled Cher’s Wardrobe and Glam: Jennifer Lopez, More

Cher is so stylish it’s no marvel celebrities need to copy her!
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya are just some A-listers who’ve channeled the singer’s iconic appears to be like via the years — from her waist-length hair and crystal wigs to her attractive robes.
Zendaya simply pulled off a racy look impressed by Cher on the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony in October 2024. For the purple carpet, she donned a classic 2001 Bob Mackie robe that includes a halter prime, crisscross bodice and a low-waisted skirt. In true Cher type, the actress accomplished her look with straight extensions that cascaded to her hips.
Kardashian, who has lengthy praised Cher for being her “No. 1 type icon,” additionally channeled the singer whereas carrying a blue and silver gradient wig at a 2019 Met Gala afterparty. The wig rapidly reminded Us of a blue tinsel hairpiece Cher wore in 2017 whereas performing.
Maintain scrolling to see essentially the most fabulous moments stars have embodied Cher: