Stars Who Have Channeled Cher’s Wardrobe and Glam: Jennifer Lopez, More

Cher is so stylish it’s no marvel celebrities need to copy her!

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya are just some A-listers who’ve channeled the singer’s iconic appears to be like via the years — from her waist-length hair and crystal wigs to her attractive robes.

Zendaya simply pulled off a racy look impressed by Cher on the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony in October 2024. For the purple carpet, she donned a classic 2001 Bob Mackie robe that includes a halter prime, crisscross bodice and a low-waisted skirt. In true Cher type, the actress accomplished her look with straight extensions that cascaded to her hips.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Kardashian, who has lengthy praised Cher for being her “No. 1 type icon,” additionally channeled the singer whereas carrying a blue and silver gradient wig at a 2019 Met Gala afterparty. The wig rapidly reminded Us of a blue tinsel hairpiece Cher wore in 2017 whereas performing.

Maintain scrolling to see essentially the most fabulous moments stars have embodied Cher: