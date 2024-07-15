Stars React to Shannen Doherty’s Death at 53

Celebrities are paying tribute to Shannen Doherty, who died on Saturday, July 13, on the age of 53.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I verify the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she misplaced her battle with most cancers after a few years of preventing the illness,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane advised Us Weekly in a Sunday, July 14, assertion. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and buddy was surrounded by her family members in addition to her canine, Bowie. The household asks for his or her privateness right now to allow them to grieve in peace.”

After the information of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s demise made headlines, many stars and former coworkers shared their reminiscences of the actress and supplied their condolences. Maintain scrolling for extra:

Olivia Munn

Munn, who lately underwent a mastectomy and a hysterectomy amid her personal breast most cancers battle, shared a poignant message within the feedback of Doherty’s June 25 Instagram put up.

“Fly so excessive, my buddy 💔💔💔💔,” Munn commented.

Alyssa Milano

Milano starred with Doherty on The WB’s Charmed for its first three seasons. Doherty beforehand claimed in December 2023 that Milano was the rationale she was fired. (Milano denied the claims on the time.)

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had an advanced relationship, however at its core was somebody I deeply revered and was in awe of,” Milano advised Us on Sunday in an unique assertion. “She was a proficient actress, beloved by many and the world is much less with out her. My condolences to all who liked her.”

Jason Priestley

“Shocked and saddened to listen to concerning the passing of my buddy Shannen. She was a pressure of nature and I’ll miss her. Sending love and lightweight to her household on this darkish time,” Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 twin, Priestley, wrote by way of Instagram.

Eric West

“My coronary heart is damaged. It was a pleasure to fulfill Shannen Doherty whereas filming our film Fortress somewhat over 2 years in the past,” West wrote by way of X. “She was stuffed with heat vitality and optimistic vibes. So younger. So proficient. Might she relaxation nicely.”

Misan Harriman

“RIP Shannen Doherty,” the photographer, greatest recognized for his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wrote by way of X.

Patrick Dancy

“You at the moment are FREE. No ache, no struggling,” the actor wrote by way of Instagram remark beneath Doherty’s final put up. “Solely Bliss, solely love, solely peace. Relaxation nicely younger woman. Peace and luxury to your loved ones.🙏🏽🕊️.”

Gennefer Gross

“I hope Dylan and Brenda are having fun with a post-surf milkshake on the Peach Pit within the sky. RIP Shannen Doherty,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm author penned by way of X, referring to Doherty’s 90210 costar Luke Perry. (Perry died in 2019.)

Katie Couric

“I’m so unhappy to listen to this information,” Couric wrote by way of Instagram on Sunday, alongside a sequence of pics of Doherty. In a single picture, Couric and Doherty smiled as they embraced.

Jason Momoa

“❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔💔🤍🤍,” Momoa commented on Doherty’s most up-to-date Instagram put up.

Kate Beckinsale

“Love you. Fly excessive pretty sort sweetheart girl. This hits onerous. Your coronary heart, braveness and kindness will likely be so missed ♥️♥️💔💔💔,” Beckinsale commented on Doherty’s current Instagram add.

Selma Blair

“♥️ thanks for being right here. Thanks for displaying us how one can preserve going. Insurgent coronary heart,” Blair commented on Doherty’s most up-to-date Instagram put up.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Riverdale creator Aguirre-Sacasa shared a heartfelt put up by way of Instagram memorializing Doherty, who guest-starred in season 4 of the CW sequence.

“RIP Shannen Doherty. Grew up watching you in so many iconic, significant films and exhibits,” Aguirre-Sacasa captioned his put up. “Was past honored and humbled and grateful that you simply have been part of our most particular episode of #Riverdale ever. Thanks endlessly.💔😰💔😰🚀”

Lili Reinhart

Reinhart, who portrayed Betty Cooper on Riverdale, shared Aguirre-Sacasa’s memoriam put up by way of her Instagram Story. “What a particular expertise it was assembly her. I’ll always remember it,” she wrote of assembly Doherty.

Marcia Cross

Cross took to X to share her condolences over Doherty’s passing. “Shannen Doherty lived out her most cancers battle publicly and with such braveness,” the Determined Housewives alum wrote. “I’ll miss her fierce spirit.”

Dave Coulier

“RIP Shannen Doherty. I met her in the course of the Full Home days. She was pretty and had a phenomenal smile,” the Full Home alum wrote on X alongside a photograph of Doherty in a Stand As much as Most cancers shirt.

He added, “As we speak, I’ll additionally take into consideration the ladies in my life who all succumbed to most cancers – my mother, my sister, Sharon and my niece, Shannon, who all have been so robust and so lovely. #RIPShannenDoherty #RIP.”

Yvette Nicole Brown

“Such unhappy information. I hoped she would beat the illness once more,” the Neighborhood alum wrote on X.