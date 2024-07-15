Stars React to Jacoby Jones’ Death at Age 40

Celebrities and former colleagues are remembering Jacoby Jones following the information of his passing on the age of 40 on Sunday, July 14. The reason for loss of life has not but been disclosed.

Jones, a standout Professional Bowler drafted within the third spherical of the 2007 NFL Draft, showcased his athletic prowess with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens, with whom he gained the 2013 Tremendous Bowl, launched a press release on social media hours after his loss of life.

“We’re fully heartbroken to study in regards to the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the crew shared. “Jacoby had the distinctive skill to attach with everybody he encountered. His charisma, pleasure and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that would mild up any room or brighten any darkish day. Jacoby will lengthy be remembered not only for his success on the soccer subject, however for the lasting private connections he made with numerous folks within the Ravens group, Baltimore group and each space he referred to as residence. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s household as all of us start to course of this devastating loss.”

Following his Tremendous Bowl victory, Jones competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars, ending in third place alongside professional Karina Smirnoff.

Because the announcement of Jones’ loss of life, stars have taken to social media to share heartfelt reminiscences and provide condolences. Scroll down for extra tributes to the late athlete:

Mike Tomlin

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the household of Jacoby Jones throughout this tough time. I loved teaching him throughout his time with the Steelers,” Tomlin wrote by way of social media on Sunday.

Odell Beckham Jr.

“Mann no method!!! My coronary heart,” the Miami Dolphins participant commented on Instagram.

John Harbaugh

“I beloved Jacoby Jones. All of us did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for folks have been highly effective. He was a light-weight. He was the cherished son of his loving mother, Ms. Emily. They have been so shut. He was a person of religion,” the Ravens head coach stated in a press release on Sunday. “My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother ultimately zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return towards the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing.”

He concluded, “My favourite Jacoby private second was each time I noticed his smiling face filled with Pleasure. Relaxation in peace, Jacoby, within the arms of Jesus.”

Ray Lewis

“My brother, you’ll actually be missed. They will’t take the reminiscences and the laborious work you set in on and off the soccer subject. You at all times gave again and at all times a pillar locally, a

@Ravens for all times 💜. Love ya JJ,” the two-time Tremendous Bowl winner wrote by way of X.

Torrey Smith

“My brother! I thank God for the reminiscences and your affect on this world,” Jones’ former teammate shared by way of X. “You have been 1 of 1 ! Your play on the sector and jokes will dwell on without end! We now have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s again for all times! This one harm me man! We’re going to miss you! Love you bro!”

Matt Leinart

“My former teammate Jacoby Jones handed. Rattling this hits laborious. His chuckle and simply greater than life persona shall be one thing I’ll at all times bear in mind,” Leinart shared by way of X on Sunday. “ RIP brother .”💔

JJ Watt

“Jacoby was one of the vital fun-loving teammates and other people I’ve ever been round,” Watt wrote by way of social media. “All the time dancing and laughing, with a everlasting smile on his face. Gone far, far too quickly. R.I.P Jacoby Jones. 🙏🏼.”

DeSean Jackson

The previous philadelphia Eagles participant commented on Instagram with, “Relaxation simple my boi I’m sic about this !!”

Lamar Jackson

“💔na bra no method RIP LEGEND,” Jackson wrote by way of social media.

Pat McAfee

“Jacoby Jones was an absolute legend.. he was beloved by actually all people he met and lit up each room/subject he walked into/onto,” the commentator wrote by way of X on Sunday. “Relaxation simple my brother.. we are going to miss your presence.”

Robert Griffin III

“Prayers up for the household, mates and family members of Baltimore Ravens Legend and Tremendous Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones who handed away on the age of 40,” Griffin stated by way of X. “He was a triple risk. Humorous, quick and will dance. He shall be missed and was taken from us method too quickly.”

Mark Ingram II

“Love you bruhda!! I miss you dawg 🥺💔🕊️, the New Orleans Saints participant commented on Instagram.