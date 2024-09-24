Stars in Their 90s and Older: Hollywood’s Oldest Living Legends

Stars like Dick Van Dyke, Clint Eastwood and Rita Moreno have been gracing our TV screens for many years — and so they’re nonetheless making an impression in Hollywood throughout their twilight years.

After Eastwood was drafted into the U.S. Military in 1950, Common Studios worker Chuck Hill noticed him whereas filming at Fort Ord in California and introduced him to the corporate. Eastwood signed with the corporate in 1954. He went on to make his directorial debut in 1971’s Play Misty for Me and has continued his profession in entrance — and behind — the digicam ever since.

Eastwood, who turned 90 in 2020 and has received 5 Oscars together with the Irving G. Thalberg Award, remains to be pursuing his ardour and is ready to launch Juror No. 2 in late 2024.

Moreno, who acquired her begin in 1961’s West Aspect Story, is exhibiting no indicators of slowing down herself. Forward of ringing in her 92nd birthday in 2023, Moreno mirrored on the milestone celebration. “I stated to my daughter, ‘What are we going to do? As a result of I undoubtedly wish to have fun 92. My God, that’s fairly good!” Moreno instructed Individuals on the time. “I imply, celebrating 92 is a really large deal.”

Scroll right down to see extra stars of their 90s or older: