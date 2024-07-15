Stars Bring Families to Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Celebrities gathered on Saturday, July 13, for Nickelodeon’s annual Youngsters’ Alternative Awards, with some turning the occasion right into a household affair.

The Youngsters’ Alternative Awards returned on Saturday, happening on the Barker Hangar Theater in Santa Monica, California, celebrating its twenty fifth anniversary. In honor of this milestone, the occasion was hosted by Nickelodeon’s personal Tom Kenny and Invoice Fagerbakke (in any other case generally known as the voices of Spongebob SquarePants and Patrick Star, respectively).

This 12 months, stars like Adam Sandler, Jelly Roll, Kel Mitchell and extra turned Nickelodeon’s annual slime-spree right into a household affair, bringing their youngsters and spouses alongside to stroll the orange carpet.

Jelly Roll, for his half, introduced his two youngsters Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, however wound up therapeutic his personal “interior youngster” after he was slimed for the primary time whereas presenting an award alongside Heidi Klum. As is custom, Jelly Roll was slimed whereas onstage.

“I took these [losses] privately so God may heal my interior youngster publicly 🙏. Honored,” he wrote by way of Instagram of his sliming.

Scroll right down to see which celebrities introduced their youngsters to the 2024 Youngsters’ Alternative Awards: