Starbucks welcomes new CEO Brian Niccol with a $113 million payday—and he can work remotely

Starbucks introduced on Wednesday that it might provide new CEO Brian Niccol, 50, roughly $113 million in complete compensation together with a $10 million sign-on bonus, a $75 million fairness grant, and, beginning in fiscal 2025, a grant that could possibly be price $23 million per 12 months. That’s on prime of Niccol’s annual $1.6 million wage and an annual money bonus that might vary from $3.6 million to $7.2 million, relying on Niccol’s efficiency.

In addition, Niccol’s provide letter states he received’t be required to relocate to the corporate’s headquarters in Seattle, though he agreed to commute from his residence as needed. Chipotle Mexican Grill is headquartered in Newport Seaside, Ca. Till he will get everlasting secondary housing in Seattle, Starbucks agreed to cowl the price of any momentary housing preparations and a private chauffeur to drive Niccol round Seattle. Starbucks additionally promised him it might set up a small distant workplace in Newport Seaside, on Starbuck’s dime. He may use Starbucks’ aircraft to journey between his home and HQ, and his main workplace might be in Seattle, the corporate stated.

“Brian Niccol has confirmed himself to be one of the vital efficient leaders in our business, producing important monetary returns over a few years,” stated a Starbucks spokesperson in a press release to Fortune. “His compensation at Starbucks is tied on to the corporate’s efficiency and the shared success of all our stakeholders. We’re assured in his capacity to ship long-term, enduring worth for our companions, clients and shareholders.”

Niccol is changing departing CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who led the macchiato maker for 17 months and oversaw a share worth decline of 23.9%. That led to a disappointing $32 billion drop in market cap.

A lot of Niccol’s compensation from Starbucks is meant to exchange the pay he’s abandoning at Chipotle, the burrito-bowl restaurant empire he’s led for the previous six years. At Chipotle, Niccol drove inventory worth development of 800% and noticed earnings enhance practically sevenfold, stated Starbucks in a press release. The board on the espresso large is hoping he can carry the identical development to the struggling chain.

In the course of the pandemic, Starbucks pivoted to distant work for workplace workers. Three years on, founder Howard Schultz requested workers inside commuting distance to begin coming to work a minimal of three days per week. On the time, Schultz stated that distant work had “unintended penalties” and that the corporate may lose the artwork of collaboration and a connection to its shared mission.

Along with a perk of as much as $250,000 in private journey on the company jet, Niccol will get entry to Starbucks’ government bodily program. Nevertheless, as is customary at Starbucks, he’ll now be prohibited from buying and selling in espresso and dairy futures.