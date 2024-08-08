‘Star Wars’ actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ disease diagnosis

“Star Wars” actor Daisy Ridley revealed in a brand new interview that she was recognized with Graves’ illness.

The 32-year-old informed Girls’s Well being journal in an interview printed Tuesday that she was recognized in September 2023 after experiencing bouts of scorching flashes and fatigue.

She mentioned she began to really feel unwell after filming the thriller “Magpie,” wherein she performs Anette, a stay-at-home mom whose husband falls in love with a well-known actress.

“I assumed, ‘Nicely, I’ve simply performed a extremely anxious function; presumably that’s why I really feel poorly,'” she informed the journal.

An endocrinologist defined to her that her signs, which included weight reduction, hand tremors, fatigue, and a racing coronary heart, have been indicators of the autoimmune illness.

Graves’ illness impacts the thyroid gland and causes hyperthyroidism, when the physique produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormone, in response to the Mayo Clinic. Anybody can get the illness but it surely primarily impacts girls and folks over 30 years previous.

Different celebrities recognized with the illness embody Wendy Williams and Missy Elliott.

Ridley, who has opened up previously about her battle with endometriosis, mentioned her Graves’ illness prognosis made her unhappy at first, but in addition pushed her to develop a stricter weight loss plan and to take heed to her physique. The actor has been vegan for years, however stopped consuming gluten after her prognosis.

“I’m not tremendous strict about it, however typically chopping down on gluten makes me really feel higher,” she mentioned.

Therapy for the illness contains radioactive iodine remedy, the place the affected person takes radioactive iodine by mouth to destroy the cells that make thyroid hormones, in response to the Mayo Clinic. Anti-thyroid medicines that block the thyroid from utilizing iodine to make hormones and beta blockers, which block the impact of hormones on the physique, are additionally different remedy choices.

Decreasing stress and creating a wholesome life-style, together with train and a well-balanced weight loss plan, can ease signs as a affected person undergoes remedy, the clinic mentioned.

Ridley mentioned she’s at all times been “well being aware, and now I’m attempting to be extra well-being aware.” The actor mentioned she’s intentional about getting relaxation when her physique is drained and has began doing cryotherapy, acupuncture and going to infrared saunas.

“I do a good quantity of the holistic stuff, however I additionally perceive that it’s a privilege to have the ability to do these issues,” she informed the journal.