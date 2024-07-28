Star Trek Strange New Worlds Comic Con with Season 3 Footage

Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds was on level, so to talk, as the favored collection and its actors returned to Corridor H as a part of the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comedian-Con — and the viewers was all ears for it.

Castmembers Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who missed final yr’s panel because of the writers and actors strikes, beamed up onstage alongside govt producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

The panel featured a first-look clip from the upcoming third season of the present, set to debut in 2025.

The present, based mostly on the years that Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, follows Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Peck), Quantity One (Romijn) and the crew of the ship earlier than Captain Kirk boarded it as they discover new worlds across the galaxy. The solid additionally consists of Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Martin Quinn, Paul Wesley and Carol Kane.

The clip sees members of the crew, together with Pike, compelled to change into Vulcans, the logical and emotion-controlling aliens of which Spock is one (properly, half of 1, as the primary look repeatedly and humorously underscores). Kane’s character, a Lanthanite alien named Pelia, can also be given the identical transformative drug because the others, but it surely doesn’t have an effect on her, similar to LSD didn’t within the ’60s, ’90s or final July, as she says.

The newly Vulcanized crew completes its mission in report time however not everyone seems to be comfortable. And there may be one slight complication. Take a look at the clip under.

It was additionally introduced that Cillian O’Sullivan (In From The Chilly) will play the position of Dr. Roger Korby, a personality first launched within the unique Nineteen Sixties collection. In his one-episode look beforehand, he was performed by Michael Sturdy. He acted as an antagonist and was the ex-fiancée of Nurse Chapel, who in Unusual New Worlds is performed by Bush. SNW appears to be like to discover the character as O’Sullivan can be a recurring visitor star within the upcoming season.

When requested what the key sauce was to the present, Kurtzman stated, “The solid is unbelievable. It goes again to the unique collection…standalone episodes that carry emotional serialization, the switching genres so deftly…It appears like old fashioned Trek instructed in a model new manner.”

In different Trek information from Comedian-Con, Paramount+ has set an Oct. 24 premiere date for the ultimate season of its animated collection Star Trek: Decrease Decks. The upcoming Starfleet Academy collection has additionally added 4 castmembers from different Trek collection: Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman of Discovery and Star Trek: Voyager alum Robert Picardo. Notaro and Picardo can be collection regulars, whereas Fehr and Wiseman will make visitor appearances.

One other first look from season 3 of Unusual New Worlds is under.