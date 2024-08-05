Star hospitalized after 'swimming incident'

Zac Efron is doing OK after being hospitalized in Spain because of a swimming accident, reviews say.

Representatives for the “Excessive Faculty Musical” star, 36, confirmed to TMZ and Folks that he was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure after a “minor swimming incident” in a pool at a villa in Ibiza on Friday.

The actor was reportedly launched from the hospital the next morning, and a spokesperson for Efron advised Folks that he is effective.

USA TODAY has reached out to Efron’s representatives for added data.

Efron lately popped up onstage throughout an Ibiza efficiency by DJ Martin Garrix, based on video shared on TikTok.

The “A Household Affair” star has beforehand opened up about breaking his jaw in a fall at his residence.

“It sucks,” he advised Leisure Tonight of the accident. “I virtually died. However we’re good.”

