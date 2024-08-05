Star hospitalized after ‘swimming incident’

Zac Efron is doing OK after being hospitalized in Spain because of a swimming accident, reviews say.

Representatives for the “Excessive Faculty Musical” star, 36, confirmed to TMZ and Folks that he was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure after a “minor swimming incident” in a pool at a villa in Ibiza on Friday.

The actor was reportedly launched from the hospital the next morning, and a spokesperson for Efron advised Folks that he is effective.

USA TODAY has reached out to Efron’s representatives for added data.

Efron lately popped up onstage throughout an Ibiza efficiency by DJ Martin Garrix, based on video shared on TikTok.

The “A Household Affair” star has beforehand opened up about breaking his jaw in a fall at his residence.

“It sucks,” he advised Leisure Tonight of the accident. “I virtually died. However we’re good.”

In a Males’s Well being profile in 2022, Efron elaborated on the mishap, explaining that he was operating by his home with socks on when he slipped and smacked his chin on a fountain, main him to cross out. When he awoke, “his chin bone was hanging off his face,” Males’s Well being reported.

Efron stated that after the harm, he started present process bodily remedy and his masseter muscle groups “received actually, actually massive,” which led to on-line hypothesis that he had cosmetic surgery. Dismissing these rumors, the actor advised Males’s Well being, “If I valued what different folks considered me to the extent that they might assume I do, I positively would not be capable of do that work.”

The actor moreover “tore his ACL, dislocated his shoulder, broke his wrist, and threw out his again” inside the span of a few 12 months and a half, based on the 2022 Males’s Well being profile.

In 2019, the Every day Telegraph additionally reported that Efron was rushed to the hospital with a “type of ­typhoid or comparable bacterial an infection” whereas filming a present in Papua, New Guinea.

“Very grateful to everybody who has reached out,” he wrote on Instagram on the time. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea however I bounced again fast.”