Standard Chartered is Building a Bitcoin Trading Desk

International banking large Normal Chartered is launching a spot buying and selling desk for Bitcoin and ether, positioning itself as one of many first main banks to supply direct spot Bitcoin buying and selling companies.

BREAKING: $800 billion Normal Chartered Financial institution is constructing a spot #Bitcoin buying and selling desk – Bloomberg Regularly, then out of the blue 👏 pic.twitter.com/iwmjFcHgBd — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) June 21, 2024

Based on latest experiences from Bloomberg, the brand new London-based Bitcoin buying and selling desk will begin operations quickly and be a part of the financial institution’s FX buying and selling unit. Normal Chartered has been constructive on Bitcoin for years and is now transferring to satisfy surging institutional demand.

Normal Chartered stated, “We’ve been working carefully with our regulators to assist demand from our institutional shoppers to commerce Bitcoin and Ether.”

The financial institution already provides crypto custody via its stake in Zodia Custody. Additionally it is an investor in Zodia Markets, which trades institutional Bitcoin and crypto. This bolt-on buying and selling desk represents the subsequent part in Normal Chartered’s Bitcoin push.

The transfer comes as Bitcoin ETFs achieve approval and launch throughout main markets just like the US, UK, Hong Kong and Australia. With institutional urge for food rising, banks notice they have to adapt to stay aggressive.

Normal Chartered’s providing of direct Bitcoin buying and selling capabilities displays the accelerating mainstream adoption of Bitcoin. It signifies that banks take into account Bitcoin a vital new asset class they’ll not keep away from.

This infrastructure buildout will, in flip, allow wider institutional adoption. Different main banks will probably comply with Normal Chartered’s lead in rolling out spot Bitcoin buying and selling.