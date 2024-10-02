St. Louis native Ken Page, who made it big on Broadway, dies

Actor Ken Web page confirmed his Present-Me State colleagues {that a} Midwesterner actually could make the large time in New York.

On Monday, after a theater profession of greater than 40 years, the St. Louis native died on the age of 70.

Web page, a giant man with an even bigger smile and a booming voice, was born in St. Louis in January 1954. After highschool, he graduated from Fontbonne Faculty earlier than heading to New York Metropolis. Within the Seventies, he debuted on Broadway as Properly-Properly Johnson in a revival of “Guys and Dolls” and as a substitute for the Lion in “The Wiz.”

However he was higher recognized for his position as one other feline: Outdated Deuteronomy within the authentic 1982 Broadway manufacturing of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats.”

Web page performed different highly effective roles, together with the character of God in two productions. He gained a Drama Desk award for his portrayal of Fat Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin.’”

Web page’s profession additionally took him to the films. He’s referred to as the voice of Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas” and for his position of Murray in Harvey Fierstein’s 1988 “Torch Tune Trilogy.”

The movie was one of many first to validate a homosexual man’s need for romantic love and to boost a baby. In a 2013 interview concerning the film’s twenty fifth anniversary with the St. Louis publication Important Voice, Web page stated it has a time-tested message for younger LGBT folks:

“I might hope that they might take away from it that their delight begins from inside them, not outdoors of them. It isn’t one thing that’s bestowed upon you want a magic wand — it’s one thing that it’s important to have inside your self. And which means it’s important to have it with co-workers, it’s important to have it with your loved ones — whoever. That’s you. And both they’ll settle for you or they’ll’t however it’s important to know who you’re.”

Dwelling once more

Ken Web page reprised his Broadway position of Outdated Deuteronomy in “Cats” on the Muny in 2010.

Web page moved again to St. Louis in 2010. He advised the St. Louis Beacon he was thrilled to be residence.

“I’m simply having fun with exploring it as a result of I’ve been away a very long time and simply coming in the summertime. There’s a beautiful restaurant scene. Each time I am going out I’m like, ‘Wow it is a excellent spot, and it is a excellent spot.’”

In 2013, Web page grew to become the voice of the Muny, greeting visitors by way of a voiceover earlier than the beginning of a present. Within the outside theater’s 2006 manufacturing of Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida,” he performed Aida’s father, Amonasro. Web page reprised the position on the Muny stage in 2016. He donned the Outdated Deuteronomy go well with once more in 2010 within the Muny’s presentation of “Cats.”

“Every season, he and I might speak about what exhibits and what he wished to do and this was his creative residence,” Muny Government Producer and Inventive Director Mike Isaacson stated.

Isaacson joined the Muny in 2011. He stated Web page had been an in depth buddy.

“We shared this communal perception, this collective need, what the theater might be and what it’s, and what the Muny means and the way it might be,” Isaacson stated. “There have been instances when you may lose your method, and I may all the time rely on Ken to get me again on observe.”

Web page appeared in additional than 45 exhibits on the Muny stage. However one in all Isaacson’s biggest reminiscences of him was his efficiency as Doc within the 2013 and 2023 productions of “West Aspect Story.” The character is the conscience of the musical and was a job Web page insisted on enjoying.

Rob Ruggiero directed the musical and gave Web page the final second of the present with the road, “Why do you children all the time act like there is a conflict occurring?” It was a efficiency that stayed with Isaacson, one which captured Web page’s essence on a stage that meant a lot to him.

“There was Ken Web page standing alone on the stage, taking a look at his theater, his viewers, his group, wiping tears and asking why,” Isaacson stated. “And every night time, that second was completely real and devastating.”

Ken Web page with Jennifer Holliday in “Dreamgirls” on the Muny in 2012.

He performed Aladdin within the iconic St. Louis establishment’s 2012 manufacturing of “Aladdin” and appeared in its staging of “Dreamgirls,” starring Jennifer Holliday, that very same yr.

Web page went solo within the highlight with a cabaret present he debuted in New York and dropped at St. Louis in 2014, known as “Outdated, New, Borrowed and Blue.” Of the present, he advised a St. Louis Public Radio reporter:

“The extent of intimacy with cabaret is the important thing. To the viewers … I say come to calm down and have a very good time and be in my lounge with me, that’s how I consider it.”

Web page took turns on the writing desk and within the director’s chair. In 2013, he directed his musical “Cafe Chanson” for Upstream Theater on the Kranzberg Arts Heart. Two years later, he directed one other of his performs, “Elegant Intimacy,” additionally on the Kranzberg stage. “Elegant” is a play that nudges us to ask questions on our love lives. He advised St. Louis Public Radio throughout St. Louis on the Air that the thought sprang from a dialog with a buddy.

“Effectively, he stated to me, I believe there’s a stage that some relationships attain that’s extraordinarily intimate. It is sort of a elegant intimacy. … Most of my elegant intimacy relationships have been with mates. Or, individuals who had been romantic involvements that grew to become mates somewhat than the opposite method round.”

Web page appeared on the present with Henry Palkes, the play’s pianist and composer, and talked concerning the class of the collaboration.

“What I’ve cherished concerning the course of from all ends, the dance, the choreography, the music and the textual content, is that it has been a totally artistic evolution on each stage. … We’ve actually labored collectively to make all of it inform one of the best story of every story, if you’ll. That to me, in my expertise as a director, author or an actor, is the enjoyment of it, attending to work with different artistic folks and produce one factor into focus in the long run.”

In 2019, Web page obtained a lifetime achievement award from the St. Louis Arts and Schooling Council. In an interview with St. Louis on the Air on the honour, Web page mirrored on his lengthy profession, his beginnings and a few of his first reminiscences, performing a puppet present at 5 years outdated and finally turning his ardour right into a profession.

“I’ve been very lucky,” Web page stated. “Now that I’m at this explicit juncture, I can afford, if you’ll, to look again and actually tally, and I believe I’ve executed OK.”

Watch Web page rework into Deuteronomy for the Broadway manufacturing of “Cats.”

