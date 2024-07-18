St. Louis CITY SC Signs Academy Forward Mykhi Joyner to MLS Homegrown Deal

St. Louis CITY SC has signed academy ahead Mykhi Joyner as a Homegrown Participant. Joyner is signed to an MLS NEXT Professional deal by means of the rest of the 2024 season after which will signal as an MLS Homegrown by means of 2028 with a membership choice in 2029. Joyner joins Caden Glover, Miguel Perez and Tyson Pearce because the membership’s Homegrown signings.

CITY SC signed Joyner on a short-term mortgage settlement from the Membership’s MLS NEXT Professional crew St Louis CITY2. Joyner might be accessible for Wednesday’s MLS match at Seattle Sounders FC at 9:30 p.m. CT at Lumen Discipline.

“Bringing an academy product into the primary crew is at all times a proud second for our membership,” stated Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director. “Our aim has at all times been to nurture and develop homegrown expertise, and seeing Mykhi make the soar to the senior squad is a testomony to that dedication and the exhausting work that he has put in since becoming a member of the group again in 2022.”

Joyner is having a breakout season on the MLS NEXT Professional stage and has helped CITY2 to the highest of the MLS NEXT Professional Western Convention desk with a 11-3-2 document. In 14 appearances, Joyner leads CITY2 in targets scored with 9 and has additionally recorded one help.

Joyner scored his first skilled aim for CITY2 in his MLS NEXT Professional debut towards Tacoma Defiance within the crew’s dwelling opener final season. The Bloomington, Illinois native notched two targets and an help in his final match towards LAFC2 tying him for second within the golden boot race. At 17 years outdated, Joyner has amassed 27 appearances and has scored 10 targets and recorded an help for CITY2.

PLAYER DETAILSTitle: Mykhi Joyner

Place: Ahead

Pronunciation: MIK-EYE JOIN-ER

Date of Beginning: 8/30/06

Top: 5’10”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Hometown: Bloomington, Illinois