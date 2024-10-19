St. Augustine's 1700s ghost ship isn't real but others are

On Wednesday, rumors started swirling on-line a couple of “1700s ghost ship” that washed ashore close to St. Augustine within the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

By no means thoughts that Hurricane Milton made landfall on Oct. 9, precisely every week earlier than the alleged ghost ship sighting, and paying no heed to the truth that Milton made landfall on the alternative aspect of the state, the story managed to creep its method throughout social media platforms.

With greater than 21,000 shares on the unique publish, it was clear that folks had, as soon as once more, taken a chunk of the apple solely to comprehend it was an onion − the satirical sort, simply to be clear.

Whereas the declare is definitely a well timed one with Halloween simply across the nook, the unlucky actuality is that the supply of the story, Casper Planet, is a Fb web page that writes enjoyable (and utterly faux) information tales in the identical vein as The Onion.

In a follow-up “story” posted to its web page Friday morning titled “Vacationers Outraged After Discovering Non Existent 1700s Pirate Ship in Florida ‘Wasn’t Actual’ All Alongside,” the web page continued its enjoyable with the story.

