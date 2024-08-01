‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Premiere Set, Series Ending After Season 3

Netflix has set a return date — and likewise an finish date — for Squid Sport.

The streamer’s greatest sequence ever will debut its long-awaited second season on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas (a time when streaming viewing is often very excessive). Netflix and Squid Sport govt producer, author and director Hwang Dong-hyuk additionally introduced {that a} third, closing season is ready to premiere in 2025.

Season two of Squid Sport will arrive greater than three years after the primary installment turned a worldwide hit in 2021. The sequence ranks first all-time amongst Netflix sequence, no matter language, in each views (265.2 million, measured by whole viewing divided by operating time) and whole watch time (2.2 billion hours) over its first 13 weeks of launch.

“Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who vowed revenge on the finish of season one, returns and joins the sport once more,” Hwang writes in a letter saying the present’s endgame. “Will he reach getting his revenge? Entrance Man doesn’t appear to be a simple opponent this time both. The fierce conflict between their two worlds will proceed into the sequence finale in season three, which will likely be delivered to you subsequent 12 months.”

Along with Lee, returning castmembers for season two are Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. They’re joined by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Received Ji-an.

Netflix supplied a short take a look at the second season in February as a part of a sizzle reel of its upcoming choices and later mentioned the sequence would return within the second half of 2024. In between seasons, Netflix additionally launched Squid Sport: The Problem, a actuality competitors based mostly on the drama that will even see a second season.

“I’m thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a brand new Squid Sport develop and bear fruit via the top of this story,” Hwang’s letter concludes. “We’ll do our greatest to ensure we deliver you one more thrill journey. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come back.

Lee Jung-jae and Hwang each gained Emmys for his or her work on the primary season of Squid Sport. Hwang govt produces the sequence with Kim Ji-yeon.

A teaser saying the season two premiere date is beneath.