‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Cast Details and Everything to Know

Warning: This story incorporates spoilers for season 1 of Squid Recreation.

It’s time to start out prepping your self for extra pink and inexperienced jumpsuits as Netflix’s Squid Recreation is returning for season 2.

The South Korean drama — created by Hwang Dong-hyuk — turned one of many streaming platform’s most-watched sequence following its September 2021 premiere and garnered vital acclaim and accolades, together with three Display screen Actors Guild Awards and two Critics Alternative Awards in 2022. O Yeong-su, who performed not-so-sweet previous man Oh Il-nam, gained a Finest Supporting Actor Golden Globe Award for his efficiency.

Season 1 of the survival drama follows 465 strangers — all struggling crushing debt — as they’re recruited and dropped at a distant island to compete in a sequence of youngsters’s video games for an opportunity to win $38 million. The catch? The losers aren’t simply eradicated, they’re killed on the spot.

Netflix formally introduced that Squid Recreation would return for a second season in June 2022.

Scroll by for every little thing we learn about Squid Recreation season 2: