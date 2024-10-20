Spurs bounce back with goal spree against West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur scored three targets in eight second-half minutes to beat 10-man West Ham United 4-1, bouncing again after throwing away a two-goal lead and shedding to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier than the worldwide break.

Mohammed Kudus put West Ham forward early on, just for Dejan Kulusevski to stage in direction of the tip of an entertaining first half.

Ange Postecoglou surprisingly withdrew James Maddison at half-time, however that change paid off as Spurs swiftly pulled clear.

Yves Bissouma swept dwelling within the 52nd minute. Then goalkeeper Alphonse Areola scored an personal purpose within the fifty fifth minute, earlier than Son Heung-min struck the third purpose within the sixtieth minute that settled the competition.

So as to add to West Ham’s woes, Kudus was despatched off late on as they drop to fifteenth within the Premier League desk with eight factors from as many matches, whereas Spurs go seventh with 13.

How the match unfolded

The guests struck first within the 18th minute when Jarrod Bowen confirmed nice tenacity to maintain an assault alive earlier than crossing for Kudus, who scored on the far publish.

Brennan Johnson was responsible of a evident miss when he nodded Future Udogie’s cross extensive, however Spurs did stage within the thirty sixth minute, Kulusevski’s strike hitting each posts and crossing the road regardless of West Ham goalkeeper Areola getting fingertips to it.

Pedro Porro despatched a scissor kick extensive shortly earlier than half-time, however Spurs’ relentless stress was rewarded quickly after the interval with Bissouma side-footing in after wonderful mixture play from Son and Udogie.

Spurs’ third purpose got here in fortuitous trend as Son’s shot deflected off Jean-Clair Todibo and Areola earlier than squirming over the road. However there was no luck about their fourth purpose because the South Korean raced by way of to fireside dwelling.

Son clipped the foot of the publish one minute later, and West Ham’s depressing outing was capped when Kudus noticed purple for violent conduct.

Postecoglou’s change pays off

Coming after a 3-0 rout of Manchester United at Outdated Trafford, Spurs’ 3-2 defeat at Brighton final day trip led many to explain Postecoglou’s model as reckless, slightly than entertaining.

Nevertheless, for as dangerous as Spurs had been within the second half at Amex Stadium, they had been wonderful after the break right here, with a shock half-time change the catalyst.

Maddison performed a key function in Kulusevski’s leveller, capitalising on a West Ham turnover to drive over midway and discover the Swede close to the fitting nook of the field, but he didn’t emerge for the second half as Postecoglou selected to introduce Pape Sarr.

That substitution proved a masterstroke, permitting Kulusevski to function in a No 10 function to devastating impact.

His intelligent reverse move performed in Son to power the personal purpose, whereas it was Sarr who offered the help when Son made it 4-1 on the hour-mark, his pinpoint move permitting the Spurs skipper to drive at Areola and arrow his end contained in the close to publish.

Postecoglou now has a variety headache forward of subsequent week’s journey to Crystal Palace, with Kulusevski staking his declare for a central function and Sarr bringing recent power to the midfield.

No lift-off for Lopetegui

Having thrashed Ipswich City 4-1 previous to the worldwide break, West Ham had been eyeing their first back-to-back Premier League victories since March.

The Julen Lopetegui period appeared to have lift-off when Kudus gave them a shock lead in opposition to Spurs, the winger scoring for a second straight match, however the Hammers’ defence started to creak beneath fixed stress and so they might haven’t any complaints when Kulusevski equalised.

Within the second half, West Ham merely failed to put a glove on their hosts. Bissouma was granted the liberty of the penalty space to attain Spurs’ second purpose, and the following mix-up between Areola and Todibo summed up the guests’ efficiency.

So as to add to Lopetegui’s frustrations, Spurs’ third purpose got here simply as he was readying a triple substitution in a bid to show the tide.

In the long run, West Ham had been arguably lucky to restrict their hosts to 4 targets, with Kulusevski, Johnson and Timo Werner all passing up late possibilities. Johnson additionally ought to have scored within the opening interval.

To make issues worse for West Ham, they may also be with out key attacker Kudus for matches in opposition to Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Everton following his late dismissal.

Membership studies

Spurs report | West Ham report

What managers stated

Ange Postecoglou: “We needed to combat arduous within the first half. Going a purpose down wasn’t best however we clawed our approach again into it, and it isn’t straightforward. West Ham are an enormous bodily facet and they have some velocity as properly.

“Second half we had been excellent. We upped the tempo and performed some high quality soccer, defended once we wanted to and bought our ending proper.”

Julen Lopetegui: “Initially we’re very disenchanted for our followers. The abstract is that they [Tottenham] deserved to win to be honest. We began properly and we deserved to take the lead regardless of their two large possibilities. We defended properly, attacked properly and had extra possibilities too.”

Subsequent Premier League fixtures

Key information

Because the begin of final season, Tottenham have received eight of the 12 dwelling Premier League video games by which they’ve conceded first (L4) that is a minimum of twice as many dwelling wins after falling 1-0 behind as some other facet within the competitors on this time.

This was West Ham’s heaviest Premier League defeat in a recreation which they scored the opening purpose since January 2013, once they misplaced 5-1 at Arsenal.

Tottenham have saved only one clear sheet throughout their final 19 dwelling Premier League video games (a 4-0 victory over Everton in August), whereas Spurs’ one clear sheet on dwelling soil in 2024 is the joint-fewest shutouts amongst ever-present sides within the competitors (alongside Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Wolves).

Because the begin of final season, solely Sheffield United (seven) have conceded extra personal targets within the Premier League than West Ham (5), whereas Tottenham have benefitted from extra personal targets than some other facet within the competitors throughout that interval (seven).