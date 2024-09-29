Spotify Down or Not Working? Users Report Widespread Access Problems

UPDATE: Spotify‘s standing account on X posted at 1:36 p.m. ET, “Every part’s wanting significantly better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout for those who nonetheless need assistance.”

EARLIER: Spotify was sputtering Sunday morning, with hundreds of customers reporting technical issues accessing the streaming service.

Consumer error experiences for Spotify started spiking round 10:45 ET a.m. on Sept. 29, in line with uptime monitoring service Downdetector. The variety of complaints reached greater than 9,000 by 11 a.m. and over 15,000 as of 11:35 a.m., per Downdetector. In Spotify’s desktop app, some customers have been greeted with the error message, “One thing went unsuitable,” and makes an attempt to play songs and albums have been unsuccessful. The streamer’s smartphone apps have been unresponsive as effectively for a lot of customers.

The consumer experiences on Downdetector spanned the U.S., with points additionally reported by Spotify listeners in Canada and different nations.

On Sunday, the Spotify Cares customer-service account on X posted at 12:15 p.m. ET, “We’re conscious of some points proper now with the app and are checking them out!”

In replies to some customers on X complaining that the service wasn’t working, the Spotify Cares account steered reinstalling the app to see if that might resolve the problems. The assist group additionally really useful that customers attempt logging out, restarting their system and logging again in.

Spotify — like each different internet-delivered service of great scale — has skilled intermittent outages up to now. In March 2022, for instance, the service’s customers encountered issues logging in, with Spotify saying their username and password have been incorrect; these points have been resolved after about an hour and a half.

As of the tip of June, Spotify reported 626 million whole month-to-month lively customers, a sequential acquire of 11 million, together with 246 million Premium subscribers (including 7 million within the second quarter). The corporate reported a document quarterly internet revenue of €274 million on income of €3.81 billion, up 20% 12 months over 12 months.