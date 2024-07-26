Spotify Countdown Pages Are Now Available To More Artists

(HYPEBOT) – Extra artists now have entry to Spotify Countdown Pages for brand new launch promotions. Spotify Countdown Pages supply a pre-release vacation spot the place followers can pre-save an upcoming album, preview the tracklist, watch Clips, buy merch, and rely all the way down to the discharge.

Artists with over 5000 month-to-month listeners within the earlier 28 days can now create free Spotify Countdown Pages of their Spotify for Artists account.

With the enlargement of Spotify Countdown Pages, Spotify shared some stats:

Followers are pre-saving albums : Over 80% of Spotify pre-saves occur the week an album is introduced and throughout the week main as much as album launch.

: On common, practically 70% of customers who pre-save an album stream it the primary week of launch. Clips assist drive engagement: In a research of greater than 500 artists with Countdown Pages, artists who uploaded Clips to their Countdown Pages received a mean of 2x extra pre-saves than artists who didn’t.

“The lead as much as an album’s launch is arguably an important time throughout a venture’s life cycle. With this in thoughts, we took a step again as an organization to provide you with ways in which we might help artists construct momentum with followers throughout this era and elevate the album as an inventive assertion,” stated Sam Duboff, International Head of Spotify for Artists, Advertising and marketing & Coverage at Spotify. “The pre-release second can usually be disjointed throughout many various platforms; via the highly effective instruments provided in Spotify for Artists and our upcoming enlargement of Countdown Pages to lots of of 1000’s of artists, Spotify is targeted on changing into the most effective house for artists and labels to launch and promote their new music.”

With the enlargement of Countdown Pages, Spotify is including to its toolkit for amplifying new releases, which incorporates its New Launch Information, Countdown Pages, and Clips.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Company, and a Berklee Faculty Of Music professor.