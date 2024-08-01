Splurge on This Jessica Alba-Approved Tote Bag for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation if you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

Jessica Alba is a busy mom, actress and entrepreneur, however she at all times finds time to look effortlessly stunning. We love her off-duty model — whether or not it’s a straightforward denim outfit or the easy hoop earrings she wears — and we’re at all times on the lookout for Alba-approved objects. Lately, Alba was noticed with a classy, raffia tote bag that consumers are going loopy over. Excellent news: It’s nonetheless in inventory at BTB Los Angeles!

The BTB Los Angeles Azalia Tote comes constructed with woven raffia and embellished with two sturdy handles and woven flowers and pearls for added particulars. It additionally has a classy silhouette that isn’t too giant or small, making it good for carrying your day by day necessities. You can too decide up the tote in a smaller model that options the identical stylish designs.

Get the BTB Los Angeles Azalia Tote at BTB Los Angeles!

Alba isn’t the one superstar who carries a bag from BTB Los Angeles. Kylie Jenner, Jamie Chung, Molly Sims and Olivia Palermo are additionally followers of the women-owned equipment model.

Although the Azalia Tote has but to obtain a assessment, consumers have given the model’s different equipment glowing praises. “High quality is great,” one mentioned.

The Alba-approved tote is promoting out quick, and solely restricted portions are left, so hurry and get yours!

