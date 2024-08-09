Spencer Lee Results At The 2024 Paris Olympics

Spencer Lee is at the moment wrestling for Workforce USA on the 2024 Olympics within the 57 kg weight class. Take a look at the under article for Lee’s full outcomes from Paris. Aug 5-11, 7:00 PM UTC --> 2024 Olympic Video games Watch Celebration

Spherical 1 – 3-2 Win Over Wanhao Zou, CHN

Lee put the strain on Zou early forcing Zou on the exercise clock only a minute into the match. Lee hit a pleasant, right-side single and completed on the sting because the clock ran out giving Lee a 3-0 lead with the takedown and shot-clock level. Lee had a lace locked up on the sting and took it over however the ref blew the whistle calling out of bounds earlier than Lee rolled the lace via. Not a lot occurred the remainder of the primary interval and Spencer took a 3-0 lead into the break.

Neither Lee nor Zou confirmed a lot urgency at the beginning of the second interval. Lee caught a shot from Zou and nearly bought to an ankle however Zou defended to maintain the rating a 3-0. Zou his conservative strategy till about thirty seconds to go and bought on the board with a stepout. Zou continued to come back ahead however did not get near a takedown – Spencer gave up one other level on a warning however nothing else to carry on to win 3-2.

Quarterfinals Opponent – Bekzat Almaz Uulu, KGZ

Almaz Uulu is a two-time U23 World bronze medalist and in addition defeated Kartbay final 12 months (8-5). Past that, Almaz Uulu additionally has a win on his ledger over Vito Arujau on the 2022 U23 World Championships. Almaz Uulu is hard and must be a superb check for Lee.

Semifinals – 14-4 win over Gulomjon Abdullaev, UZB

The match began with a tough membership by Spencer Lee – Abdullaev took situation with it they usually stopped to warn Lee. Lee managed the handfight early and bought to his proper facet single and completed cleanly to go forward 2-0 early. Lee bought again to his offense and earned one other takedown and transitioned to 2 turns to go up 8-0. Lee nearly ended the match however Abdullaev countered with a 4 however Spencer scored 2 through the sequence to carry a 10-4 lead. After a wild scramble, Lee ended up with a takedown and completed off the match with a intestine for the tech.

Finals Opponent – Rei Higuchi, JPN

Rei Higuchi was runner-up to Stevan Micic final 12 months however has put collectively an excellent 2 years and was in on the successful takedown as time expired towards Micic. Higuchi received the 61 kg world title in 2022 the place he dominated his competitors recording three techs along with his closest match coming in a 15-7 resolution over Seth Gross. Higuchi received an Olympic silver medal 8 years in the past on the 2016 Rio Olympics and can look to improve to gold towards Lee.

Higuchi has put collectively a dominant match in Paris with techs over Darian Cruz (12-2) and Aman Sehrawat (10-0). It is clear that Lee and Higuchi are the category of this weight and their finals match must be unimaginable.