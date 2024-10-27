Spartans Fall at Michigan, 24-17

Subsequent Sport: Indiana 11/2/2024 | 3:30 PM Peacock Spartan Media Community Nov. 02 (Sat) / 3:30 PM Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State fell at Michigan, 24-17, Saturday evening earlier than a crowd of 110,849 at Michigan Stadium.

Down 24-10 within the fourth quarter, the Spartans (4-4, 2-3 Massive Ten) rallied to make it 24-17 on Aidan Chiles’ 20-yard landing go to Nick Marsh with 6:12 remaining, however MSU was stopped on fourth down from the Michigan 16-yard line with below two minutes remaining on its last possession of the sport.

Redshirt junior working again Nathan Carter led the Spartans with a season-high 118 yards and one landing as MSU outrushed Michigan, 163-119. Michigan State additionally held a 352-265 benefit in complete offense and 37:05-22:55 on time of possession.

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles was 17-of-23 passing (.739) for 189 yards and one landing.

Defensively, junior security Malik Spencer led MSU with 10 tackles, whereas fifth-year senior linebacker Cal Haladay had six stops.

SCORING SUMMARY

Michigan State drove 68 yards on 14 performs and took 8:08 off the clock on its opening possession, however missed a 25-yard area objective and got here away empty on the sequence; nevertheless, after forcing a three-and-out, the Spartans went proper again down the sector on their second sequence and scored a landing to go up, 7-0, with 10 seconds remaining within the quarter. Carter capped a 62-yard, nine-play drive with a 2-yard run, his third speeding TD of the season.

The Wolverines (5-3, 3-2 Massive Ten) scored 9 factors within the last 30 seconds of the second quarter to take a 9-7 lead into halftime. Colston Loveland caught a 10-yard TD go from Davis Warren, however the Wolverines did miss the additional level. The Spartans then fumbled simply earlier than the half on the Michigan 34, and UM took benefit with a 37-yard area objective by Dominic Zvada to take the lead.

Michigan prolonged its result in 16-7 on Alex Orji’s 2-yard speeding TD on the 9:49 mark within the third quarter.

The Spartans trimmed the margin to 16-10 as Jonathan Kim linked on a 46-yard area objective with 3:45 left within the third.

Loveland caught his second TD go, this time from 23 yards out on a halfback go by Donovan Edwards, and the Wolverines made the 2-point conversion to take a 24-10 lead with 13:20 remaining.

Marsh’s 20-yard TD capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive for Michigan State that took 7:08 off the clock. MSU acquired the ball again its personal 49-yard line with 4:34 left and drove the ball to the UM 16, however could not convert on a fourth-and-5 go on the 1:52 mark. Michigan transformed one first down after which ran out the clock to seal the victory.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts No. 13 Indiana (8-0, 5-0 Massive Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. The sport shall be streamed on Peacock.

