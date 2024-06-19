Sparks rookie Cameron Brink injures knee in 1st quarter against Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Los Angeles rookie Cameron Brink needed to be helped off the courtroom after struggling a knee harm within the first quarter of the Sparks’ 79-70 loss to Connecticut on Tuesday night time. Brink performed below 4 minutes and dedicated one foul earlier than getting harm. As soon as over to the sidelines, Brink hobbled towards the locker room, however was compelled to cease because of the ache. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her toes and carried her to the locker room.

“Cam has a knee harm and can be evaluated tomorrow,” Los Angeles Sparks coach Curt Miller mentioned.

The 22-year-old Brink, who was the No. 2 choose within the draft, got here into the sport averaging 8.1 factors, 5.7 rebounds and a couple of.5 blocks in her first season in Los Angeles (4-11). She’s tied with A’ja Wilson for second most within the WNBA for blocks.

“Apart from the 2019 season I’ve misplaced a starter to harm each single yr I’ve been a head coach on this league,” Miller mentioned. “You simply need to have the mentality of subsequent particular person up and rally round it.”

Brink is on the U.S. 3×3 workforce for the Paris Olympics.

“We’re praying and hoping for the perfect for Cam,” Miller mentioned.

The Sparks head to New York to play two video games in opposition to the Liberty on Thursday and Saturday.