Sparks’ Cameron Brink tears left ACL during game vs. Sun

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink suffered a torn left ACL through the first quarter of Tuesday’s loss to the Connecticut Solar, the Sparks introduced Wednesday.

The staff stated it could present extra particulars about Brink’s damage at a later date.

Los Angeles entered Tuesday’s contest on a three-game shedding streak, and unhealthy shortly turned to worse for the staff when Brink exited the sport with the damage. The No. 2 draft decide was driving at Bri Jones from the highest of the important thing with 6:23 to play within the first quarter when she fell to the ground.

Brink instantly in extreme ache and clutched her left knee. She limped off the court docket and was helped again to the locker room, not returning to the bench for the rest of the primary half. The Sparks introduced at halftime that she could be unavailable for the rest of the sport due to her knee.

Brink has performed in all 14 video games for the Sparks throughout her rookie season and is second within the league in block proportion in her first yr. She missed one recreation throughout her senior season at Stanford with a decrease leg contusion in her left shin.

Brink was lately named to the USA 3×3 Olympic staff after successful MVP and a gold medal on the 3×3 World Cup in 2023. The damage will seemingly hamper her potential to compete in Paris alongside Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard and Cierra Burdick.

Crew USA 3×3 coach Jen Rizzotti was in attendance for the sport in Connecticut as she is the president of the Solar. The NBA TV broadcast reported that Rizzotti went to the Sparks locker room to convey ice and verify on Brink through the first half.

The Sparks finally fell to the Solar, 79-70.

How this damage impacts Sparks

The Sparks entered the 2024 season with the expectation of a rebuild, so these plans won’t change in Brink’s absence. Fellow lottery decide Rickea Jackson will seemingly see extra time at energy ahead, and second-year heart Li Yueru may even take in a few of Brink’s minutes till veteran Azurá Stevens can return from an offseason damage. L.A. owns its 2025 decide in what must be one other deep draft, and the franchise’s finest path ahead stays to pick out a star perimeter participant to enrich the frontcourt of Brink and Jackson.

ACL accidents usually require a nine-to-12-month restoration timeline, which means Brink won’t be able to play abroad or in any home offseason leagues like Unmatched. She’s going to most likely even be on a minutes restriction to begin her sophomore season with the Sparks.

The extra urgent concern relating to Brink’s damage is what occurs for Crew USA. Brink was the key frontcourt presence for the People on the 2023 World Cup, main the competitors in each blocks and rebounds. Though Burdick can be a superb rebounder in three-on-three, Crew USA may realistically use one other rim protector.

They won’t must look too far. Brink’s L.A. teammate Dearica Hamby was additionally on the nationwide staff camp in April and was the MVP when USA received gold on the AmeriCup in December. Hamby has additionally had a spectacular begin to the WNBA season, main the league in defensive rebounds and double-doubles. Different forwards within the USA pool embrace Katie Lou Samuelson, Camille Zimmerman, and Christina Dalce. The People may additionally go for a smaller roster and produce again 2021 gold medalist Allisha Grey.

