Spanish Watchdog Demands Probe Into Ticketing Fees

(VIP-NEWS) — The Spanish client watchdog group, the Organisation of Shoppers and Customers (OCU), has urged the nation’s Ministry of Shopper Affairs to research ticketing corporations for his or her on-line administration charges.

The OCU has accused some ticketing platforms of including “irregular” and “abusive” costs on the level of buy with out correctly disclosing these charges throughout the shopping for course of.

On its web site, the OCU acknowledged: “Lately, the Basic Directorate of Shopper Affairs reiterated its stance in opposition to the abusive utility of administration charges for on-line ticket purchases. An informative word from the Basic Secretariat of Shopper Affairs and Playing aligns with the OCU’s place, which we view as promising information. We urge the Shopper Authorities to take measures to finish this dangerous observe that impacts customers and customers.”

To evaluate the extent of charges, the OCU bought tickets on-line by means of 50 official web sites for numerous occasions, together with cinemas, theatres, museums, live shows, festivals, exhibitions, and soccer matches.

The group discovered that 20% of the web sites didn’t cost administration charges, whereas 11 of the 50 websites included the administration charge within the ticket value. In 28 instances, administration charges had been charged individually, averaging €3 per ticket, roughly 7% of the ultimate value, with some instances exceeding 10%. The very best administration charges had been discovered for live shows and music festivals, with excessive instances reaching as much as 20%.

Addressing the Ministry of Shopper Affairs (Ministerio de Consumo), the OCU referred to as for rapid motion to cease the abuse of administration charges in on-line ticket purchases. They requested that the charges’ utility, quantity (with proportional limits), and client info be regulated primarily based on transparency. Additionally they referred to as for penalties for many who apply unjustified, disproportionate, or misleading costs.