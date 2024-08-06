Spain vs. Morocco prediction, odds, time: 2024 Paris Olympics picks, men’s soccer semifinal bets by top expert

Spain and Morocco will probably be trying to construct on their respective blowout victories once they meet within the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympic soccer match on Monday. La Roja notched a 3-0 win over Japan, as Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez scored twice to prepared the ground. They’re aiming for his or her first Olympic gold medal since 1992 after shedding to Brazil within the ultimate three years in the past. Morocco received final yr’s Underneath-23 Africa Cup of Nations and are coming off a 4-0 win over the USMNT within the quarterfinals.

Kickoff is about for midday ET. Spain are the +130 favourite (danger $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Spain vs. Morocco odds, whereas Morocco are +220 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220 and the over/underneath for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Morocco vs. Spain picks, you have to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer professional Martin Inexperienced has to say.

After working within the sports activities betting business for a number of years, Inexperienced grew to become knowledgeable sports activities author and handicapper and has coated the sport worldwide. In 2023, Inexperienced was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with the Champions League (+3.05 items), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), amongst others. He was additionally stable on his Premier League picks in 2023-24 going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Inexperienced has damaged down Morocco vs. Spain from each angle and revealed his picks and predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see Inexperienced’s picks. Listed below are the betting traces and tendencies for Spain vs. Morocco:

Spain vs. Morocco 90-minute cash line: Spain +130, Morocco +220, Draw +220

Spain vs. Morocco over/underneath: 2.5 objectives

Spain vs. Morocco to advance: Spain -144, Morocco +118

Spain: Have solely misplaced one match en path to the semifinals

Morocco: Superior previous the group stage for the primary time in U23 Olympic format

Spain vs. Morocco picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you must again Spain

Spain completed second behind Egypt in Group C, forcing them to face an undefeated Japan group within the quarterfinals of the knockout stage. They’d no bother with the Japanese, cruising to a 3-0 win behind a brace from Lopez. He performed a small position throughout Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, and now he’s trying to play a key position in securing an Olympic gold medal.

Lopez had 4 photographs on purpose in opposition to Japan, shifting right into a tie for the second-most objectives (3) within the match. Spain undoubtedly have among the finest rosters within the competitors, and so they made a run to the gold medal match three years in the past. That is uncharted territory for Morocco, who’ve by no means made it to this stage of the occasion. See which group to select right here.

Why you must again Morocco

Morocco had by no means beforehand certified for the knockout stage for the reason that occasion switched to the U23 format, so that is uncharted territory for them. They’ve seemed improbable although, profitable Group B with victories over Argentina and Iraq. Their most spectacular exhibiting got here in opposition to the USMNT within the quarterfinals, as they crushed the People in a 4-0 ultimate.

They racked up a whopping 9 photographs on purpose whereas holding the USA to only one shot on purpose. Soufiane Rahimi leads the match with 5 objectives and has scored in all 4 matches. Spain have allowed a purpose in three of their 4 matches, so Rahimi is positioned to seek out the again of the online once more on Monday. See which group to select right here.

Find out how to make Spain vs. Morocco picks

Inexperienced has damaged down this Paris Olympics semifinal match from each attainable angle and has locked in a pair of assured finest bets. He is also providing a full breakdown of this matchup. He is sharing his Summer time Olympics picks and evaluation solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Spain vs. Morocco on Monday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in Morocco vs. Spain have all the worth, all from the soccer professional who has been worthwhile throughout a number of leagues, and discover out.

Find out how to get in-depth soccer protection day by day

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community has you coated with soccer information, highlights, evaluation, and unique video games. The 24-hour digital community gives around-the-clock soccer viewing to followers throughout the nation, together with morning exhibits and stay matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success so far, increasing its choices each week. Watch the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community now right here.

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community gives soccer followers with wall-to-wall protection of the preferred sport on the earth. Test it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports activities app for linked TV units, the CBS Sports activities cellular app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.