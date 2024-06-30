Spain vs. Georgia prediction, odds, start time: 2024 UEFA Euro Round of 16 picks from proven soccer insider

Groups trying to advance additional into the knockout stage meet when Spain battles Georgia in a 2024 UEFA European Championship Spherical of 16 match on Sunday. Spain, thought of to be among the many match favorites, completed group play 3-0 after defeating Albania 1-0 on Monday. Georgia, in the meantime, surprised Portugal 2-0 of their match on Wednesday to complete group play at 1-1-1. Spain have gained their final 4 conferences with Georgia because the Georgians posted a 1-0 victory in June 2016.

Kickoff is about for 3 p.m. ET at Cologne Stadium in Koln, Germany. Spain are listed because the -550 favorites (danger $550 to win $100) on the 90-minute line within the newest Spain vs. Georgia odds, with Georgia the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/beneath for complete targets scored is 2.5. Spain are -1800 to advance, whereas Georgia are +880. Earlier than locking in any Georgia vs. Spain picks, it’s good to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge information of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has lined the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and rather more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has damaged down Spain vs. Georgia from each angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Listed here are the betting strains and developments for Georgia vs. Spain:

Spain vs. Georgia cash line: Spain -550, Draw +600, Georgia +1400

Spain vs. Georgia over/beneath: 2.5 targets

Spain vs. Georgia to advance: Spain -1800, Georgia +880

SP: Spain have outscored their opponents 15-1 in 5 matches this month

GEO: Georgia have gained three, misplaced one and registered two attracts since March

Spain vs. Georgia picks: See picks right here

Why you need to again Spain

The Spaniards are loaded with expertise and have had 4 completely different gamers rating within the match. Midfielder Dani Olmo is amongst Spain’s main attackers. Within the win over Albania, he peppered the online with 5 photographs. Since becoming a member of the nationwide workforce in 2019, Olmo has eight targets in 35 matches. He performs professionally for RB Leipzig within the German Bundesliga. In 107 league matches for RB Leipzig, he has 17 targets in 107 appearances.

Additionally serving to energy the offense is captain Alvaro Morata. The 31-year-old ahead has scored 36 instances in 76 appearances since becoming a member of the nationwide workforce in 2014. In a 7-1 win over Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying again in September, he recorded three targets. He has one objective through the match, scoring within the twenty ninth minute in a 3-0 victory over Croatia on June 15. See which workforce to select right here.

Why you need to again Georgia

Regardless of some lengthy odds, Georgia have put up a combat within the match. Ahead Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 23, obtained issues going towards Portugal, scoring within the second minute and serving to propel the workforce to the upset win. Since becoming a member of the nationwide workforce in 2019, he has registered 16 targets in 33 appearances, together with 5 targets in 2022 and in 2023. He completed his second season with Napoli of Serie A in Italy, scoring 11 targets in 34 matches. Within the two-year span, he has 23 targets in 68 league matches.

One other offensive weapon for the Georgians is ahead Georges Mikautadze. The 28-year-old additionally scored within the win over Portugal, and had his workforce’s solely objective within the 1-1 draw with Czechia on June 22. Mikautadze, who joined the Georgian workforce in 2021, has 13 targets in 28 appearances. He’s a member of Metz in Ligue 2 in France. Final season for the facet, he scored 13 targets in 20 appearances. See which workforce to select right here.

How one can make Georgia vs. Spain picks

Eimer goes Over on the whole and has additionally locked in three assured greatest bets that every one pay plus cash. He is sharing his Euro 2024 picks and evaluation solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Spain vs. Georgia on Sunday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in Georgia vs. Spain have all the worth, all from the confirmed soccer skilled who has been worthwhile throughout a number of leagues, and discover out.

How one can get in-depth soccer protection day by day

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community has you lined with soccer information, highlights, evaluation, and unique video games. The 24-hour digital community offers around-the-clock soccer viewing to followers throughout the nation, together with morning exhibits and reside matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success up to now, increasing its choices each week. Watch the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community now right here.

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community offers soccer followers with wall-to-wall protection of the most well-liked sport on the planet. Test it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports activities app for related TV gadgets, the CBS Sports activities cell app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.