Spain vs. France odds, live stream, lineup prediction, picks: Where to watch Euro 2024 online, TV channel

Spain and France are set to take the sector in Munich on Tuesday within the first of UEFA Euro 2024’s two semifinals. These two European giants are every only one recreation away from a spot within the Berlin ultimate. On one facet, La Roja have a 100% successful document to date, though they wanted further time to see off hosts Germany. On the opposite, Les Bleus are the strongest defensive facet on this 12 months’s version, having conceded simply as soon as and seeing off Portugal on penalties. There’s an actual argument that these are the Euro’s two strongest groups going up towards one another to face England or the Netherlands who will face off on Wednesday.

A 2-1 win over the Germans was sufficient for the the Spanish to e-book their ultimate 4 berth because of Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino targets both facet of Florian Wirtz’s equalizer. Luis de la Fuente’s males are the one facet to have gained all 5 video games to date and no workforce in Euro historical past has finished six wins in a single version and even six consecutive wins. Possession is of much less significance than earlier than for Spain and their win price is at 15 from 19 video games beneath De la Fuente which is spectacular. 4 of 5 Euro semis have resulted in victory for La Roja, however penalties did see them eradicated by Italy at this stage in 2020 however a fifth continental ultimate may now await.

France are chasing a fourth Euro ultimate however solely the second performed outdoors of their homeland. Didier Deschamps engineered the 2016 run which resulted in defeat to Portugal and he can be eager to avenge that having now seen off the Portuguese. Though the French have been much less spectacular than the Spanish, they’re in a powerful run of kind typically for the reason that World Cup 2022 ultimate and have proven character to see off Belgium and Portugal after a tough group stage which has nonetheless solely seen them concede simply as soon as. Actual Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe is not in his greatest kind and has nonetheless scored simply as soon as, although this French outfit did beat Spain within the 2021 Nations League ultimate and now goal to take action once more.

Listed below are our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Please test the opt-in field to acknowledge that you simply wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Control your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



The right way to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, July 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 9 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Area – Munich, Germany

Allianz Area – Munich, Germany TV: Fox | Reside stream: Fubo (attempt without spending a dime)

Fox | Fubo (attempt without spending a dime) Odds: Spain +175; Draw +180; France +200

How they acquired right here

Spain got here out on prime of Group B with a 100% successful document which stays intact after enjoying Georgia within the spherical of 16 and Germany within the quarterfinals. Ought to La Roja see off France right here, England or the Netherlands will await within the ultimate however that can be simpler mentioned than finished towards Les Bleus who’ve conceded only one aim throughout 5 video games. The French got here second in Group D earlier than edging previous Belgium within the spherical of 16 after which Portugal within the quarterfinals which required a penalty shootout.

Do not miss CBS Sports activities Golazo Community’s Morning Footy, now in podcast kind! Our crew brings you all of the information, views, highlights and laughs you want to observe the Stunning Sport in each nook of the globe, each Monday-Friday all 12 months lengthy.

Staff information

Spain: Three absences will change De la Fuente’s XI with Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand suspended and Pedri out injured. The latter’s match is already over and there was initially some confusion over Alvaro Morata’s eligibility. The captain can be accessible however Nacho and Jesus Navas may come into the XI bringing expertise whereas Dani Elmo ought to be Pedri’s alternative. Count on to see Morata supported by Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Doable Spain XI: Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

France: Adrien Rabiot ought to stroll again into the XI after suspension so Mbappe’s kind and health is the primary fear for Deschamps forward of this conflict. Mike Maignan is in kind and will star as soon as extra behind an untouched protection with Rabiot changing Eduardo Camavinga. Nevertheless, there’s some debate in France about whether or not or not Antoine Griezmann can be dropped with issues over his kind and health towards the nation the place he plies his commerce.

Doable France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Prediction

Count on this to be one other tight encounter that sees loads of stress and little or no free-flowing soccer. It can seemingly come all the way down to a key second to determine who reaches the ultimate and France seem barely higher at minimizing targets towards to make sure that they proceed to march on with out worry. Decide: Spain 0, France 1 (France win after further time).