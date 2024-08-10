Spain defeats France 5-3 to win Olympic gold medal

Within the second half, Spain was comfy sitting behind the ball and allowed France to have possession, and it was a tactic that harmed the Spanish.

Within the 79th minute, Maghnes Akliouche did simply sufficient to redirect Michael Olise’s shot off a free kick to make it 3-2. The drama accelerated in stoppage time because the referee referred to as a penalty after a VAR overview deemed Juan Miranda responsible of fouling Arnaud Kalimuendo within the field. Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta stepped as much as take the penalty and cooly put it away to degree the rating at three-all.

Additional time was referred to as upon as France continued to dominate possession, however Spain took its alternative to hit on the counter within the one hundredth minute as Sergio Camello scored to provide his group a 4-3 lead. France tried its finest to seek out an equalizer as time was nearly up, however Olise and firm didn’t create any clear-cut probabilities.

Camello obtained his second aim and put the match to mattress after goalkeeper Arnau Tenas threw the ball deep into France’s half as Camello was capable of catch as much as the ball, dribble to France’s aim and put it previous Restes to make it 5-3 within the final minute of the match.

“These matches are at all times tough,” Spain head coach Santi Denia stated. “You have got a really sturdy group like France who can sit again and defend very effectively, however we have been capable of break them. I am very pleased as a result of our gamers sacrificed rather a lot to be right here they usually need to win the gold medal”.