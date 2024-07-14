BERLIN (AP) — Spain and England will meet within the European Championship last on Sunday, with a lot of the give attention to a teenage wonderkid and whether or not one of many world’s most underachieving groups can finish its decades-long await a title.

The match is scheduled to start out at 9 p.m. native time (1900 GMT) in Berlin and is anticipated to be attended by Prince William, Spain’s King Felipe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Keir Starmer, Britain’s new prime minister.

Spain is bidding to win the Euros for a report fourth time, breaking a tie with Germany/West Germany, and for the primary time since 2012. The staff’s new famous person is winger Lamine Yamal, a prodigy who turned 17 on Saturday.

England, who lays declare to be the birthplace of soccer, hasn’t gained a significant title because the 1966 World Cup and that was on house soil. That is the staff’s second straight European Championship last, having misplaced in a penalty shootout within the last to Italy three years in the past.

The groups have taken totally different paths to the ultimate, which can happen at Berlin’s Olympiastadion — the 71,000-seat venue constructed for the 1936 Olympic Video games and which hosted the 2006 World Cup last that featured Zinedine Zidane’s notorious headbutt.

Spain has gained all six of its matches and is extensively considered the perfect staff at Euro 2024, having seen off Germany and France within the knockout stage. England was unimpressive within the group stage and has proven resilience in coming from behind in all three of its knockout-stage video games.

