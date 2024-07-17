Damian Williams, the US Lawyer for the Southern District of New York, and Christie M. Curtis, the Appearing Assistant Director in Cost of the New York Discipline Workplace of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), introduced the unsealing of an Indictment yesterday charging SUE MI TERRY with offenses underneath the Overseas Brokers Registration Act (“FARA”). TERRY was arrested on July 16, 2024, in New York, New York, and introduced earlier than U.S. Justice of the Peace Decide Robert W. Lehrburger. The case is assigned to U.S. District Decide Lorna G. Schofield.

U.S. Lawyer Damian Williams mentioned: “As alleged, Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA and White Home worker, subverted overseas agent registration legal guidelines as a way to present South Korean intelligence officers with entry, data, and advocacy. Terry allegedly bought out her positions and affect to the South Korean authorities in return for luxurious purses, costly meals, and 1000’s of {dollars} of funding for her public coverage program. The costs introduced ought to ship a transparent message to these in public coverage who could also be tempted to promote their experience to a overseas authorities to suppose twice and guarantee you might be in accordance with the regulation.”

FBI Appearing Assistant Director in Cost Christie M. Curtis mentioned: “Compromising nationwide safety endangers each American by weakening our defenses and placing lives in danger. Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA and White Home official, was arrested for allegedly performing as an unregistered agent for South Korea. For over a decade, regardless of repeated warnings, Terry allegedly exploited her suppose tank roles to advance a overseas agenda. As alleged, she disclosed delicate U.S. authorities data to South Korean intelligence and used her place to affect U.S. coverage in favor of South Korea… for cash and luxurious items. Her alleged actions posed a extreme menace to nationwide safety. This arrest sends a transparent message: the FBI will pursue and arrest anybody who endangers our nation’s safety by collaborating with overseas spies.”

As alleged within the Indictment:[1]

After leaving U.S. authorities service and for greater than a decade, TERRY labored as an agent of the federal government of the Republic of Korea (“ROK”), generally referred to as South Korea, with out registering as a overseas agent with the Lawyer Basic, as required by regulation. As covertly directed by ROK authorities officers, TERRY publicly advocated ROK coverage positions, disclosed private U.S. authorities data to ROK intelligence officers, and enabled ROK officers to achieve entry to U.S. authorities officers. In return for these actions, ROK intelligence officers supplied TERRY with luxurious items, costly dinners, and greater than $37,000 in funding for a public coverage program specializing in Korean affairs that TERRY managed.

From in or about 2001 to in or about 2011, TERRY served in a sequence of positions within the U.S. authorities, together with as an analyst on East Asian points for the Central Intelligence Company, because the Director for Korea, Japan, and Oceanic Affairs for the White Home Nationwide Safety Council, and because the Deputy Nationwide Intelligence Officer for East Asia on the Nationwide Intelligence Council. Since leaving authorities service in or about 2011, TERRY has labored at educational establishments and suppose tanks in New York Metropolis and Washington, D.C. TERRY has made media appearances, revealed articles, and hosted conferences as a coverage professional specializing in, amongst different issues, South Korea, North Korea, and numerous regional points impacting Asia. TERRY has additionally testified earlier than Congress on at the very least three events relating to the U.S. authorities’s coverage towards Korea.

Since leaving U.S. authorities service, TERRY served as a worthwhile supply of data for the ROK Nationwide Intelligence Service (“ROK NIS”), the ROK’s major intelligence company. For instance, in or about June 2022, TERRY participated in a non-public, off-the-record group assembly with the U.S. Secretary of State relating to the U.S. authorities’s coverage towards North Korea. Instantly after the assembly, TERRY’s major ROK NIS level of contact, or “handler,” picked up TERRY in a automotive bearing ROK Embassy diplomatic license plates. Whereas within the automotive, TERRY supplied her handler detailed handwritten notes of her assembly with the U.S. Secretary of State. TERRY’s handler photographed the notes whereas sitting within the automotive with TERRY.

Weeks later, on the request of her ROK NIS handler, TERRY hosted a contented hour for Congressional employees. Though the blissful hour was underneath the auspices of the suppose tank the place TERRY labored, the ROK NIS paid for it with TERRY’s data. TERRY’s handler attended the occasion and posed as a diplomat, mingling with Congressional employees with out disclosing that he was, in truth, an ROK intelligence officer.

The ROK authorities rewarded TERRY for her providers. For instance, TERRY’s ROK NIS handlers gifted her a $2,950 Bottega Veneta purse and a $3,450 Louis Vuitton purse, each of which TERRY chosen throughout buying journeys together with her handlers. Considered one of TERRY’s ROK NIS handlers additionally gifted her a $2,845 Dolce & Gabbana coat.

Along with luxurious items, TERRY’s ROK NIS handlers supplied her with costly meals, together with at Michelin-starred eating places. TERRY’s ROK NIS handlers additionally deposited roughly $37,000 into an unrestricted “present” account that TERRY managed on the suppose tank the place she labored. As well as, ROK authorities officers paid TERRY to jot down articles in each the U.S. and Korean press conveying positions and phrases supplied by the ROK authorities.

* * *

TERRY, 54, of New York, New York, has been charged with one rely of conspiracy to violate FARA, which carries a most sentence of 5 years in jail, and one rely of failure to register underneath FARA, which carries a most sentence of 5 years in jail.

The utmost potential sentences on this case are prescribed by Congress and are supplied right here for informational functions solely, as any sentencing of the defendant will probably be decided by a decide.

Mr. Williams praised the excellent investigative work of the Counterintelligence Division of the FBI’s New York Discipline Workplace. Mr. Williams additionally thanked the Counterintelligence Division and Overseas Affect Process Drive of FBI Headquarters, the Mission Companies and Counterintelligence Divisions of the FBI’s Washington Discipline Workplace, the Amtrak Police Division, and the Division of Justice’s Nationwide Safety Division for his or her help.

This case is being dealt with by the Workplace’s Nationwide Safety and Worldwide Narcotics Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sam Adelsberg, Alexander Li, and Kyle A. Wirshba are accountable for the prosecution, with help from Trial Lawyer Christopher M. Rigali of the Nationwide Safety Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Management Part.

The costs contained within the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed harmless except and till confirmed responsible.