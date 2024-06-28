Damian Williams, the USA Lawyer for the Southern District of New York, and James Smith, the Assistant Director in Cost of the New York Discipline Workplace of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), introduced right this moment the arrest of JUSTIN HEATH SMITH, an grownup movie actor who makes use of the stage identify “Austin Wolf.” SMITH is charged with sending and receiving tons of of movies of kid pornography through the Telegram software. These movies depicted kids as younger as infants, together with a video displaying a 10-year-old little one sure and raped. Along with sharing little one pornography through Telegram, SMITH can also be charged with possessing tons of of further movies containing little one pornography in his Manhattan condominium. SMITH will likely be offered later right this moment earlier than U.S. Justice of the Peace Choose Robyn F. Tarnofsky in Manhattan federal courtroom.

U.S. Lawyer Damian Williams mentioned: “As alleged, Justin Heath Smith acquired and distributed tons of of recordings containing little one pornography, together with a ghastly video displaying a younger little one sure, overwhelmed, and raped. Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anybody with details about Smith’s conduct to name the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Along with our regulation enforcement companions, we are going to relentlessly pursue these predators who victimize kids and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the regulation.”

FBI Assistant Director in Cost James Smith mentioned: “I wish to make it clear: those that distribute little one sexual abuse photographs prey upon essentially the most susceptible in our society. Every picture is against the law scene, leaving lasting scars on harmless victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of those perpetrators. We’ll monitor them down, arrest them, and guarantee they face justice for the hurt they trigger.”

In line with the allegations contained within the Criticism:[1]

Between March 24 and March 28, 2024, SMITH, utilizing an nameless Telegram account, exchanged tons of of movies containing little one pornography with one other particular person whose cellphone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant.

An undercover FBI agent subsequently started a dialog with SMITH’s nameless Telegram account. In the midst of these conversations, SMITH revealed particulars that confirmed his id.

On April 21, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at SMITH’s Manhattan condominium, which revealed an SD card with tons of of movies containing little one pornography.

* * *

SMITH, 43, of New York, New York, is charged with one rely of distribution and receipt of kid pornography, which carries a compulsory minimal sentence of 5 years in jail and a most sentence of 20 years in jail, and one rely of possession of kid pornography, which carries a most sentence of 10 years in jail.

The minimal and most potential sentences on this case are prescribed by Congress and are offered right here for informational functions solely, as any sentencing of the defendant will likely be decided by the choose.

Mr. Williams praised the excellent investigative work of the FBI. Mr. Williams urged anybody who has further details about SMITH’s conduct to name the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit a tip at ideas.fbi.gov.

This case is being dealt with by the Workplace’s Normal Crimes Unit. Assistant U.S. Lawyer Getzel Berger is answerable for the prosecution.

The costs contained within the Criticism are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed harmless until and till confirmed responsible.