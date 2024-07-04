Southcentral celebrates the 4th of July

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – On the lookout for parades or fireworks in your space this Independence Day? Right here’s a small sampling of this 12 months’s Fourth of July occasions in Southcentral.

Anchorage

The Fourth of July celebration parade is held on the Delaney Park Strip at 10 a.m. After the parade, the Park Strip’s carnival rides, distributors, meals and dwell music will proceed the celebration till 6 p.m.

Mulcahy Stadium will host the annual Glacier Pilots-Bucs Alaska Baseball League doubleheader. The video games will begin at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fireworks start after the second recreation.

Eagle River

The Eagle River Lions Membership third of July Extravaganza runs from 6 p.m. till midnight on Wednesday. They’ve dwell music, meals vehicles, a bouncy home and a fireworks present because the calendar flips to Thursday. The occasion is free, and parking is $5.

Wasilla

The Wasilla parade begins at 11 a.m. at Wasilla Excessive Faculty earlier than cruising by means of downtown. The Mayor’s Picnic shall be held at Iditapark (on the intersection of Lucille and Nelson Avenues) with free meals and drinks and dwell music.

Seward

The Seward Boat Parade will start on Wednesday at Seward Harbor & Waterfront Park at 11 p.m. Fireworks will start at midnight.

The Fourth of July Parade begins downtown at 1 p.m.

The annual Mount Marathon races start at 9 a.m. with the youth race. The starter’s gun goes off at 11 a.m. for the boys, and a couple of p.m. for the ladies.

Homer

The “Historic Homer” Fourth of July parade shall be at 3 p.m. and travels from Homer Excessive Faculty and down Pioneer Avenue.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.