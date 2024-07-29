When South Sudan’s basketball staff certified for the Paris Olympics 2024, “it instilled renewed hope and confidence within the individuals of Africa’s youngest nation”, stated Semafor .

Their historical past was “outlined by battle” and one of many longest civil wars on document, stated BBC Sport Africa . However South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, is “forging a brand new identification via basketball”. The world’s youngest sovereign state now exports “world-class gamers” to America’s Nationwide Basketball Affiliation (NBA) – like two-time NBA All-Star Luol Deng, a refugee who went on to signify Nice Britain within the London 2012 Olympics.

At their first look on the Fiba males’s World Cup final 12 months, South Sudan – nicknamed the Brilliant Stars – grew to become the top-ranking African aspect, incomes them a spot at this 12 months’s Olympics. Final weekend, in a warm-up match in London, they got here “inside seconds” of a historic win towards basketball Goliaths: the USA.

Nascent South Sudan within the highlight

“Your complete nation got here to a halt,” reported Semafor’s Akol Nyok Akol Dok from Juba, the capital. “One night time in London, South Sudan was one level away from slaying the American basketball dragon.”

Having already defeated Nice Britain on Thursday, the Brilliant Stars “virtually prevailed” towards a staff “replete” with among the best gamers in basketball historical past, together with “precise legends” like LeBron James. A “late bucket” from James value South Sudan the match, and so they misplaced 101-100. However they “gained the hearts of the South Sudanese individuals, and many individuals world wide”.

The staff was “superb”, stated Crew USA coach Steve Kerr. “You concentrate on what that staff has needed to overcome to qualify for the Olympics; the violence, the strife of their nation, all of the obstacles, it is an unbelievable story.”

The match additionally “served as a preview for the Video games, with the groups scheduled to fulfill in a Group C conflict in Paris”, stated CNN . South Sudan can “take confidence” into its opening sport towards Puerto Rico.

“This second offers us the sensation that we now have lastly arrived on the worldwide stage,” stated Dok. Though most “can not find South Sudan on a map”, they will not overlook the Brilliant Stars.

Luol Deng: from baby refugee to basketball behemoth

The person credited with the staff’s success is Luol Deng, who got here to the UK as a toddler refugee after fleeing the “brutal” civil conflict, stated The Occasions . He found basketball in Brixton and went on to “fame and fortune in an 18-year NBA profession”, turning into one of many league’s most profitable African gamers.

However his future was “at all times going to lie again dwelling”. He returned to South Sudan to arrange the Luol Deng Academy in Juba and prepare the subsequent era. “I noticed the potential of the nation,” stated Deng, who was appointed president of the nation’s Basketball Federation in 2019.

South Sudan is “distinctive”, Deng informed the BBC’s Kelvin Kamathi, as a result of a lot of its 64 tribes are “very lanky, tall, very athletic”. The Dinka tribe is called the tallest in Africa.

“Genetically, basketball is a sport that goes nicely with us,” he stated. His squad consists of Wenyen Gabriel, who performed within the NBA and now performs in Israel, and Nuni Omot, who performs within the China Basketball Affiliation.

However there are “no sources”. South Sudan’s GDP per capita is the fourth-lowest on the earth, after Syria, Afghanistan and Burundi. “We do have the product, however we do not have the amenities to provide nice gamers,” he stated.

Certainly, none of his Olympic squad had been raised in Africa – all had been relocated overseas as youngsters, turning into a part of the huge Sudanese diaspora. The staff tells “the tragic story of the area and its numerous civil wars”, stated The Occasions.

But it surely additionally “evokes the diaspora to return again dwelling and do one thing constructive”, Deng informed the BBC. “Since I used to be born, I’ve identified nothing however conversations about conflict. Now we’re discovering a brand new story.”

Basketball courts are already being constructed throughout the nation, inspiring a brand new era of gamers. “You understand how proud each South Sudanese is whenever you discuss basketball,” he stated. “Even when they do not play basketball, they cannot wait to inform you about it. It is a aid. Lastly, we now have one thing constructive to say.”