South Sudan stuns Puerto Rico 90-79 to claim its first ever Olympic victory

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — As South Sudan gamers jogged onto the court docket on Sunday amid cheers from followers waving the flag of their residence nation, Nuni Omot slowed, stopped and pressed his hand to the Paris 2024 emblem embossed throughout the floor.

He and his teammates had been formally Olympians. Lower than two hours later, they had been celebrating their nation’s first ever Olympic win.

Carlik Jones scored 19 factors and South Sudan rallied within the second half to beat Puerto Rico 90-79 within the Paris Olympics opener for each groups on Sunday.

“We’re not a secret anymore,” South Sudan coach Royal Ivey stated afterward.

It was the newest milestone for South Sudan, which is taking part in in its first Olympics after qualifying as Africa’s prime finisher in final yr’s World Cup. Marial Shayok added 15 factors for South Sudan, which can subsequent meet the U.S. on Tuesday. Omot chipped in 12 factors and 6 rebounds.

It was the end result of a morning that started with officers taking part in the incorrect nationwide anthem for South Sudan earlier than tipoff. However Omot stated it solely impressed them to play their greatest basketball.

“It gave us gasoline. It gave us gasoline to the hearth,” Omot stated. “Clearly, we felt disrespected when that occurred. … I really feel like for us we’ve acquired to proceed to point out the world what we’re able to.”

South Sudan practically pulled off a gorgeous exhibition upset of the U.S. main into the beginning of the Olympics. It confirmed that very same scrappiness Sunday in opposition to a Puerto Rico staff it misplaced to in final yr’s World Cup.

Puerto Rico led all through the primary half of the Group C matchup however was disrupted late within the second quarter after prime scorer Jose Alvarado left late with an obvious sprained ankle. He returned early within the third quarter and completed with 26 factors and 5 assists. Tremont Waters added 18 factors.

South Sudan took management down the stretch, constructing as a lot as a 13-point lead with simply over three minutes to play.

Alvarado was helped off the court docket by two trainers with 3.5 seconds left within the second quarter after he landed awkwardly following a basket by a teammate. Alvarado instantly grabbed his ankle.

He continued writhing in ache earlier than being attended to and helped to the locker room. He was essentially the most dominant participant on the court docket for both aspect within the opening half, main Puerto Rico with 19 factors.

Alvarado emerged from the locker room shortly after the beginning of the third quarter, then returned to motion with 7:52 remaining in interval.

However he wasn’t capable of save his staff.

Puerto Rico coach Nelson Colon didn’t have an replace on Alvarado’s standing going ahead however stated he expects him to do all the things he can to maintain taking part in.

“Jose’s a warrior,” Colon stated. “Different gamers would possibly stated I’m harm, I can’t go. However he stated, ‘I’m right here, I’ll do my greatest to attempt to assist the staff.’ … I do know him. He needs to be right here to play.”

