South Padre Island, Texas: 3 bitten in shark attacks in Texas and Florida on the Fourth of July

Three folks had been bitten by sharks in separate assaults at Texas and Florida seashores on the Fourth of July, authorities stated.

A 21-year-old Ohio man was bitten by a shark on his foot whereas enjoying soccer in “knee-deep water” at Florida’s New Smyrna Seashore on Thursday afternoon and brought to a hospital, CNN affiliate WKMG reported.

In Texas, 4 folks encountered a shark as they took to the waters off South Padre Island on the Independence Day vacation, two of whom had been bitten and one other who was injured whereas making an attempt to assist, Texas officers say.

“Particulars right now point out that two folks had been bitten and two folks encountered the shark however weren’t significantly injured,” the Texas Parks and Wildlife Division stated in a press release.

The 2 chunk victims had been taken to Valley Regional Medical Middle in Brownsville, the place one is being handled and the opposite has been flown out for additional remedy, the division stated.

The third individual was injured – however not significantly – whereas making an attempt to help one of many chunk victims, the division advised CNN. It’s unclear precisely how they had been damage.

One other beachgoer stated they felt a shark brush in opposition to them because it swam by, in keeping with the division.

“Shark encounters of this nature should not a typical incidence in Texas,” the assertion famous. “When bites from sharks do happen, they’re normally a case of mistaken identification by sharks searching for meals.”

Earlier, Texas Parks and Wildlife Division Sport Warden Captain Chris Dowdy advised CNN affiliate KRGV a minimum of 4 shark-related incidents had been reported at South Padre Island. The assaults had been possible related to the identical shark, which later swam to open waters, he stated.

Two off-duty Border Patrol brokers from the Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit pulled one of many victims out of the water and utilized a tourniquet to their leg, in keeping with a US Customs and Border Safety official.

One of many assaults was reported to the South Padre Island Police Division at 11 a.m., town’s Public Data Officer Nikki Soto advised CNN. Officers offered speedy remedy and transported the male sufferer to a neighborhood hospital, Soto stated.

South Padre Island Seashore patrol, hearth, and police are patrolling the shoreline and utilizing drones to observe for the shark, she stated.

Nereyda Bazaldua advised CNN her daughter was a type of bitten Thursday. Bazaldua stated her two teenage daughters had been in shallow, knee-deep water close to the shore enjoying on boogie boards after they started screaming, “Shark!”

When her 18-year-old daughter Victoria got here out of the water, Bazaldua stated she “may see some blood coming down her leg,” Bazaldua stated. Fortunately, Victoria’s accidents had been solely minor, she stated.

“The shark pushed into her, 5 to 6 of his tooth scratched her leg,” Bazaldua stated. “The injuries aren’t deep.” Balzadua stated the shark lingered within the water for 20 to half-hour till shifting alongside.

“We by no means noticed the shark until he was proper there with them,” she stated. “It wasn’t uneven water and the seas had been calm. He confirmed up out of nowhere.”

A Texas Division of Public Security helicopter flew low over South Padre Island and used deterrence measures to maintain the shark from getting near shore after the encounters, a spokesperson stated.

“The Texas Division of Public Security’s Plane Division responded to South Padre Island to help native authorities with a shark assault,” Lt. Chris Olivarez stated.

Olivarez shared with CNN video taken from the helicopter that confirmed a shark lurking within the waters and swimming in opposition to the waves Thursday afternoon. “DPS remained on scene till the shark was now not a menace,” Olivarez stated.

In accordance with the Worldwide Shark Assault File, run out of the College of Florida, there had been lower than 10 shark bites reported in Texas since 2012. This locations the Lone Star State behind Florida – main with 259 reported bites – Hawaii (76), South Carolina (45), North Carolina (31) and California (29).

Patrick McNulty, mayor of South Padre Island, stated: “Our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their households and we hope for a speedy restoration.”

South Padre Island is about 100 miles from Padre Island Nationwide Seashore, on the reverse finish of what was once one steady island, in keeping with the Nationwide Park Service.

Padre Island (also called North Padre Island) is the longest stretch of undeveloped barrier island on the earth, with 70 miles of protected shoreline, the park service says. It divides the Gulf of Mexico from the Laguna Madre.