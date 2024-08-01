South Florida “feels like” temps up to 110 degrees, heat advisory issued

MIAMI – One other warmth advisory was issued Thursday for Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys as “looks like” temperatures are forecast to be within the triple digits.

Afternoon temperatures will probably be within the low 90s. However, mixed with the humidity, the warmth indices might attain as much as 110 levels.

The warmth advisory runs from 10 a.m. by means of 7 p.m.

A warmth advisory is issued by the Nationwide Climate Service when a warmth index of 105 levels or larger is predicted for at the very least two hours in Miami-Dade. An advisory is issued for Broward and the Keys when a warmth index of 107 levels is predicted for at the very least two hours.

Persons are urged to drink loads of fluids, however keep away from those who include caffeine, excessive sugar content material, and alcohol. Keep in an air-conditioned room, restrict the time you’re employed or spend outside in the course of the hottest a part of the day, and inspect kinfolk and neighbors.

Put on clothes that’s light-weight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. In the event you’re outdoors put on a hat and sunscreen to guard your face and scalp from dangerous UV rays.

In the event you should be outside, decelerate, take breaks in a shaded or cool space, and drink cool fluids each hour.

In the event you really feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, search medical consideration instantly by calling 911.

For canine house owners eager to take their four-legged buddies for a stroll, it is essential to recollect the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it is too sizzling for you, it is too sizzling to your pet.

Extra from CBS Information