South Dakota Gov. Noem’s official social media accounts seem to disappear without explanation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longstanding official social media accounts belonging to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem seem to have been deleted with out rationalization.

The accounts on Fb, Instagram and X, the location previously often called Twitter, had reached a whole bunch of 1000’s of followers. As of Monday, hyperlinks to them on the governor’s official web site led to pages that stated the accounts had been not lively.

A fourth hyperlink from the governor’s web site to her official YouTube web page remained lively, as did Noem’s private accounts on Fb, Instagram and X.

A brand new X account for the governor’s workplace was created this month and had simply over 300 followers as of Monday morning, far fewer than the roughly half-million of her outdated account.

Noem spokesperson Ian Fury pointed The Related Press to that account because the supply for official updates from the governor’s workplace however declined to reply questions on her outdated accounts, together with whether or not they had been deleted by Noem or her workplace.

Noem, as soon as considered a vice presidential contender for former Republican President Donald Trump ‘s 2024 ticket, has been the goal of a gradual stream of hateful messages for killing a rambunctious pet since The Guardian in April revealed the small print she wrote in her new e-book.

She tried to reframe the story from 20 years in the past for instance of her willingness to make robust choices. She wrote on social media that the 14-month-old wirehaired pointer named Cricket had proven aggressive habits by biting.

Noem additionally has confronted backlash from inside South Dakota for feedback she made earlier this yr about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. A number of tribes have banned Noem from their reservations.