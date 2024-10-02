Sources – Raiders open to trading Davante Adams for pick, more

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have knowledgeable different NFL groups they might “take into account” buying and selling three-time All-Professional receiver Davante Adams for a bundle that would come with a second-round draft decide and extra compensation, league sources instructed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Adams, acquired by the Raiders in a blockbuster commerce with the Inexperienced Bay Packers for first- and second-round draft picks on March 17, 2022, missed his first recreation as a member of the Raiders on Sunday with a hamstring harm suffered in observe on Thursday.

He was on the sidelines for the Raiders’ 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns and celebrated fellow receiver DJ Turner’s first profession landing.

Earlier Tuesday, Adams appeared on the “Up & Adams Present with Kay Adams” and was requested about Raiders coach Antonio Pierce’s verified Instagram account liking a publish from Sports activities Illustrated questioning whether or not Adams had performed his ultimate recreation with Las Vegas. The like was later eliminated.

“I have not heard from him. I have not talked to him,” Davante Adams stated when requested if he has heard from Pierce. “… Social media is a beast so it is lots of people on the market that noticed it and questioning what is going on on and reaching out.”

Informed by Kay Adams that lots of people assume he has performed his final down with the Raiders, Davante Adams stated, “All I can management is that this speak we’re having proper right here and after we’re carried out with this all I can management is the subsequent factor that I am on to.”

Earlier this offseason, with so many rumors linking him to his former Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, now with the New York Jets, Adams’ brokers Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer disputed the hypothesis, calling it “baseless” and “unfounded.”

Bauer, Adams, Pierce and Raiders normal supervisor Tom Telesco didn’t reply to messages Tuesday. Pierce and Adams, although, are scheduled to fulfill with native media Wednesday.

Adams’ wage for this season is $17.5 million, with $13.5 million nonetheless owed by means of the tip of the season. And whereas he’s beneath contract for 2025 and 2026, his annual wage jumps to $36.25 million for every of these seasons.

With such a hefty price ticket, a commerce associate would seemingly need to get Adams to conform to a restructured contract.

Adams, 31, created a little bit of a stir within the Raiders’ constructing this offseason with a number of of his feedback on the Netflix sequence “Receiver.”

Throughout a sideline venting session in a Week 6 recreation towards the New England Patriots, a recreation through which Adams was hit repeatedly, Adams stated, “I gotta get the f— out of right here earlier than I lose my f—ing life. I ain’t by no means been hit this many f—ing occasions in my profession. Each recreation, I get f—ed up.” Whereas the feedback themselves grabbed consideration, the truth that Adams, as a prepared participant within the sequence, allowed them to be aired is what raised eyebrows.

“I watched items of it, however there’s nothing to speak about,” Pierce stated initially of coaching camp. “Davante signed up for the present, there have been issues stated and proven and it’s what it’s. You possibly can’t erase it.”

Adams then missed the ultimate two weeks of camp to return house for the delivery of his son. Adams stated he would like to not play within the preseason whereas Pierce stated all starters would swimsuit up for the Raiders’ exhibition finale. Adams was then “sore” following an “awkward motion” in observe that stored him sidelined.

Sitting out the Browns recreation marked the primary regular-season recreation Adams had missed since 2021, with the Packers.

Adams, who agreed to the Raiders commerce partly to reunite together with his faculty quarterback at Fresno State, Derek Carr, solely performed one 12 months with him in Las Vegas as Carr was launched in spring 2023.

Since then, Adams, who had actually had solely two quarterbacks since highschool in Carr and Rodgers, has caught passes from Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and a landing by means of three video games this season. He has 221 catches for two,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 video games with Las Vegas.