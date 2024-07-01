Sources – Pistons, Tobias Harris agree to 2-year, $52M deal

Free agent ahead Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $52 million cope with the Detroit Pistons, sources informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Harris, who turns 32 on July 15, had been with the Philadelphia 76ers for the reason that commerce deadline in 2019, when he arrived in a cope with the LA Clippers. It was already the fourth time he had been traded midseason since he entered the league as nineteenth general choose within the 2011 NBA draft.

However Harris discovered a long-term house with the 76ers after the commerce, inking a five-year, $180 million extension he simply accomplished this season to change into an unrestricted free agent.

This previous 12 months in Philadelphia, Harris averaged 17.2 factors, 6.5 rebounds and three.1 assists whereas capturing 48.7% general and 35.3% from 3-point vary. He is been a sturdy, dependable presence for the 76ers, enjoying in a minimum of 70 video games in 4 of the final 5 years.

Harris is one in all solely 15 gamers with a minimum of 6,000 factors, 2,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists over the previous 5 seasons, due partly to his consistency and availability.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.